'Married at First Sight' alum Nick Pendergrast welcomes twins

The twins were born prematurely

(CNN) Nick Pendergrast may not have found love on "Married at First Sight," but he's totally enamored with the new additions to his family.

Pendergrast appeared on Season 4 of the reality series in which complete strangers meet at the altar and wed.

He and Sonia Granados married on the series, but their commitment didn't last a year.

Their divorce was finalized in April 2017, and Pendergrast shocked fans when he revealed in July that he and his new girlfriend, Heather Yerrid, an AfterBuzz TV host, were expecting twins.

The couple on Monday introduced their daughter and son, Layla Rae and Logan Joseph, to fans on social media, saying they were born prematurely on December 10.