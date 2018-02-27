Jimmy Kimmel brings new political profile to Oscar-host role

(CNN) Jimmy Kimmel inadvertently presided over the greatest mix-up in Oscar history. But getting the envelopes right when best picture is announced should be a relatively minor issue for a host who approaches this year's ceremony with a vastly different profile than he possessed a year ago.

ABC's late-night star hasn't been a stranger to political humor, but he enjoyed a genial, even-handed persona. Donald Trump appeared as a guest during the campaign, in a playful May 2016 appearance that prompted the planned musical guests, The Weeknd and Belly, to back out of their bookings.

Still, if Kimmel looked like a safe hosting choice back in 2017 -- defined by lighthearted touches like his faux feud with Matt Damon and having celebrities read mean Tweets -- a different version of the comic steps into this year's Oscar spotlight.

The past year has seen Kimmel aggressively enter the political fray, beginning with his advocacy regarding healthcare, after a harrowing personal experience with his newborn son Billy requiring open-heart surgery.

Kimmel turned that into a searing monologue last May, demanding that other children have the same access to healthcare as his child. He has since revisited the issue, blasting Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy after he stated that any healthcare legislation should pass the "Jimmy Kimmel test," then crafted a bill that seemingly didn't.

