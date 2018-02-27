Big Boi looking to hit big with new roles

Story highlights The rapper is acting more in TV and films

He also has two animated projects coming out

(CNN) Antwan "Big Boi" Patton didn't really have to stretch for his latest role.

He guest stars as an obnoxious father of a high school football player on the BET drama, "The Quad."

Patton told CNN the role was a cinch -- minus the obnoxious part.

"It's a real instance of art imitating life," he said. "My son on the show is a star football player, which in real life my son is a star football player for Woodward Academy (in Atlanta, Georgia)."

His son, Cross Patton, is a high school junior who was recently offered a scholarship to the University of Southern California.

