(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:
-- The gun debate hit Capitol Hill with familiar obstacles in Congress. House Speaker Paul Ryan said he does not support banning guns for law-abiding citizens.
-- Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel says he got 23 call about the Florida school shooter's family, but records show more. A former neighbor of the shooter says he always showed a dark side.
-- Teachers in West Virginia are striking for a fourth day, engaged in a battle with the state government for better pay and benefits.
-- A Comcast bid for Sky challenges media mogul Rupert Murdoch's efforts to control the European broadcaster.
-- Police ruled out foul play in the death of Bollywood superstar Sridevi.
-- A suspect is in custody after a North Carolina man was killed while he was recording himself on Facebook Live.
-- Apple is looking to bring the doctor's office to its employees.
-- Move over, Johnnie. Here comes Jane.