-- Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel says he got 23 call about the Florida school shooter's family, but records show more . A former neighbor of the shooter says he always showed a dark side

-- Teachers in West Virginia are striking for a fourth day, engaged in a battle with the state government for better pay and benefits

-- A Comcast bid for Sky challenges media mogul Rupert Murdoch's efforts to control the European broadcaster