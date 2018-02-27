Five Colombian soldiers killed in blast

(CNN) Five Colombian soldiers were killed and 10 others were wounded Tuesday in an explosion, a statement from the army said.

The army called the explosion an act of terrorism and blamed rebels.

The statement said the incident took place in Norte de Santander, a northeastern region of the country bordering Venezuela, while troops were involved in tactical operations.

An "improvised explosive artifact" was set off; the statement gave no other details.

The incident comes a day after the leftist rebel group, the National Liberation Army, or ELN by its Spanish initials, said it would carry out a unilateral ceasefire during legislative elections next month.

