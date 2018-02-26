Russia state channel uses video game footage to illustrate war in Syria

(CNN) It aired for just a second, but footage purportedly showing a Russian jet attacking a truck in Syria immediately raised suspicions among users of social media Pikabu.

As it turns out, the short clip is actually from a computer game.

The footage was part of the weekly Voskresnoye Vremya program on state-run Channel One TV. Sunday's edition was a tribute to Russia's armed forces in occasion of Defender of the Fatherland Day, and an entire section was dedicated to Alexander Prokhorenko, a Russian pilot who was posthumously awarded the title of Hero of the Russian Federation.

Prokhorenko was battling to free the ancient Syrian city of Palmyra, but he found himself surrounded by Islamic militants, so he called in an airstrike on his own position.

As the video package moves swiftly to show how Su-25s operate in Syria using archive footage, a gun-sight clip that visually appears to be from a video game is edited in.

