'Underpaid' teachers resume walkout in West Virginia as state considers injunction

(CNN) After a tense weekend without talks, West Virginia's public school teachers resumed their strike on Monday -- closing schools for a third day -- and state officials said they may consider an injunction to stop the walkout.

Teachers and school service employees first hit the picket lines Thursday in all of the state's 55 counties to demand better pay and benefits.

More and more teachers and supporters are turning out to argue for higher wages and benefits at the WV statehouse. pic.twitter.com/cUHvT8EUyt — Sarah L. Jorgensen (@SarahLJorgensen) February 26, 2018

West Virginia Superintendent of Schools Dr. Steven Paine said local superintendents met on Sunday to discuss the work stoppage and the possibility of legal action, which could involve an injunction.

Representatives for the state and the teachers did not meet Saturday and Sunday to work on hammering out a solution, according to Christine Campbell, president of the American Federation of Teachers-West Virginia

Teachers held a candlelight vigil at the steps of the state capitol in Charleston Sunday night, and planned to go inside the capitol on Monday to stage protests, as they did last week.

Susie Garrison, left, a teacher at Capital High School, student Amelia Engle from George Washington High School and Nitro High School teacher Kizmet Chandler take part in a candlelight rally in support of the statewide teacher walkout outside of the capitol building in Charleston, West Virginia on Sunday.

