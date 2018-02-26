When teachers returned to work at Marjory Stoneman Douglas, they were greeted by a rainbow

(CNN) Monday was the first official work day at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School since the deadly shooting there almost two weeks ago.

And when teachers and staff arrived at the Parkland, Florida, school, they were greeted by signs of support -- and a gorgeous rainbow poking through the clouds.

Erica Rakow, a reporter with CNN affiliate WPLG , captured it on video.

Gorgeous rainbow over Marjory Stoneman Douglas HS this morning as teachers pull back into campus for first official work day since mass shooting @WPLGLocal10 pic.twitter.com/A2Ps1ngZNJ — Erica Rakow (@EricaRakow) February 26, 2018

The February 14 attack by a former student resulted in the deaths of 17 people. But even though the last two weeks have been emotionally excruciating, school must continue. So on Monday, teachers reported to work, two days before their students are back in class.

As they were driving into the school, teachers and staff were greeted by signs of support. "Welcome back! We love you," the signs said.

