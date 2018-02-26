Attorney for former Parkland school resource officer defends response to shooting

(CNN) An attorney for the former school resource officer at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School defended the officer's response to the Parkland shooting, saying in a statement Monday that Scot Peterson acted appropriately during the shooting.

"Let there be no mistake, Mr. Peterson wishes that he could have prevented the untimely passing of the seventeen victims on that day, and his heart goes out to the families of the victims in their time of need," the statement from attorney Joseph DiRuzzo III says.

"However, the allegations that Mr. Peterson was a coward and that his performance, under the circumstances, failed to meet the standards of police officers are patently untrue."

Peterson resigned on Thursday after Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel suspended Peterson without pay for allegedly waiting outside the Florida school as the shooting unfolded.

"What I saw was a deputy arrive at the west side of building 12, take up a position," Israel said of the footage. "And he never went in."

