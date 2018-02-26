Before they went on strike, West Virginia teachers packed bags to make sure kids didn't go hungry

(CNN) Teachers in West Virginia are striking for higher wages and better benefits, but not at the expense of hungry students.

In West Virginia almost one in four children are in poverty . For many of them, free or reduced-price school breakfasts and lunches are their main meals of the day. Some schools even run Friday pantry programs to feed students through the weekend.

The teachers' strike closed all the state's public schools beginning last week. But the kids are still eating.

"Before they made the decision to strike they wanted to make sure their students' needs were taken care of," said Jennifer Wood, with the American Federation of Teachers union in West Virginia.

Packed lunches at Horace Mann Middle School in Charleston, West Virginia

