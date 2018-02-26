More rallies in Tallahassee; sheriff is criticized in school shooting

(CNN) As the Broward County sheriff continues to face criticism for his department's actions before and after the deadly school shooting in Parkland, thousands of Floridians converged Monday on Tallahassee to demand more gun control.

It is the second time in recent days that protesters have visited the Capitol to pressure lawmakers into taking action. About 100 students and their chaperones made the 450-mile bus trip from Parkland last week, meeting with lawmakers and Gov. Rick Scott and staging a protest outside the state House of Representatives.

But where students last week sought conversations and lobbied for a variety of gun control and school safety measures, the group arriving Monday lists as one of its aims a permanent ban on assault-style rifles like the one used by the Marjory Stoneman Douglas school shooter.

The "Rally in Tally" was led by former Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine, who is vying for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination, and was expected to draw 1,000 people from across the state, according to a news release.

"I came to demand gun reform and the ban of assault weapons," said Kristen Grace, who described herself as an "angry mom" from Gainesville, about a 2½-hour drive from the capital. "My children and everyone else's deserve the right to go to school that is NOT hardened, schools that are places of learning and their teachers are NOT armed!!"

Back in Parkland, meanwhile, teachers were anxious as they pondered what to do and say as their pupils return to campus Wednesday, one teacher told CNN.

Sheriff cooperating

Monday's rally unfolded as lawmakers, including Scott, demand a state investigation into the Broward County Sheriff's Office response to the deadly February 14 shooting.

On Sunday, Scott asked the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to "immediately investigate the law enforcement response" to the shooting, according to a news release from his office. Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said in a statement that his department "will fully cooperate" with the probe, "as we believe in full transparency and accountability."

In a separate statement, former school resource officer Scot Peterson, who also has faced criticism for his response -- including pointed barbs from Israel -- said through his attorney that many of Israel's allegations about him are "patently untrue."

Israel has been under growing pressure as state House Speaker Richard Corcoran, along with 73 other Republican state representatives, called on the governor to suspend Israel for "incompetence and neglect of duty" in a letter sent Sunday.

They said that he and his deputies had information about the shooter, yet failed to intervene "in the years, months, and days leading up to that shooting," which Corcoran described as "unacceptable and unforgivable."

"Sheriff Israel failed to maintain a culture of alertness, vigilance, and thoroughness amongst his deputies. ... As a result of Sheriff Israel's failures, students and teachers died," the letter said.

Law enforcement including the FBI and local authorities received warnings about the gunman before the attack, including one caller saying the eventual gunman could be a "school shooter in the making."

What happened during the shooting?

There have also been questions about how Broward County deputies responded during the critical moments of the massacre.

During the shooting, the armed school resource officer assigned to the school stayed outside the building where the shooting was taking place, authorities said. Scot Peterson took cover outside as bullets flew for 4 minutes and "never went in," Israel had said.

"I was disgusted. I was just demoralized with the performance of former deputy (Scot) Peterson," Israel said.

Peterson had received active-shooter training, according to a letter Israel had written in response to Florida state Rep. Bill Hager, who wrote a letter urging the governor to remove Israel from his post for his deputies' "unfathomable inaction" during the massacre.

"Allegations that Mr. Peterson was a coward and that his performance, under the circumstances, failed to meet the standards of police officers are patently untrue," the statement said. "Mr. Peterson is confident that his actions on that day were appropriate under the circumstances and that the video (together with the eye-witness testimony of those on the scene) will exonerate him of any sub-par performance."

VIsrael's account of Peterson's actions is "gross oversimplification of the events," the attorney said, adding that Peterson first received a call of firecrackers, not a gun, and he initially thought the shooter was outside, a conclusion that he felt was confirmed when he heard radio transmission indicating there was "a gunshot victim in the area of the football field."

Israel has said it's important to let the investigation into his department play out, DiRuzzo pointed out, adding, "We question why this statement would not also apply to Mr. Peterson?"

Wounded survivor speaks

Appearing alongside her parents Monday, Maddy Wilford, 17, thanked the police officers, EMTs and doctors who scrambled to save her life after the shooting.

Lt. Laz Ojeda of the Coral Springs Fire Department said that after officers revived Maddie inside the school, she needed a chest seal to stop the bleeding. She had also suffered gunshot wounds to the abdomen and upper right arm, he said. Ojeda wept as he recalled rubbing Maddy's sternum inside the ambulance.

"She came around. She told me she was 17," he said.

Dr. Igor Nichiporenko, who was charged with Maddy's care at Broward Health North, said she was pale and unresponsive when she arrived at the emergency room. Suffering "massive bleeding" and fluid in her abdomen, Maddy was rushed into the operating room within 10 minutes of her arrival. She underwent what he called "damage control" surgeries on her abdomen and arm, before undergoing a thoracotomy, or incision into her chest wall.

Nichiporenko credited the fast work of first responders, his trauma team's experience and Maddy's resilience for her quick recovery. She was discharged Wednesday.

"Young people have a tendency to heal very fast," the doctor told reporters.

Echoing the words of her mother, Missy Cantrell Wilford, Maddy thanked those who supported and prayed as she recovered.

"I'd just like to say that I'm so grateful to be here and it wouldn't be possible without those officers and first responders and amazing doctors and especially all the love that everyone has sent," she said, her right arm obviously still troubling her. "All the love that's been passed around, I definitely wouldn't be here without it."

President Donald Trump's re-election campaign used a photo of Maddy in a fundraising email Saturday . Neither Maddy nor her parents addressed the photo, but her mother told reporters she was "grateful to the President who came."

Return to campus

As the investigations continue, MARJORY Stoneman Douglas students returned to campus Sunday for a voluntary campus orientation. Grappling with trauma, some students and parents making their first emotional return to campus wore school T-shirts that read: "MSDStrong."

"It was really scary. I didn't know how I was going to feel when I went in and I saw the fence around the freshman building ... and all the windows were covered," sophomore Tanzil Philip said, adding, "We just gave each other hugs."

The building where the shooting occurred will remain closed. Armed deputies were on campus and will be on hand when students return to class Wednesday.

History teacher Greg Pittman said where Sunday's atmosphere on campus was "jubilant" -- owing to teachers seeing their students for the first time since the shooting -- there was a starkly different vibe Monday.

"It was a very, very, very down and very upsetting day in a way. Teachers are very stressed about being able to do the right thing for their students," he said. "Some of the teachers had students die in the room, and we were meeting with district personnel to try to advise us, and people were just really stressed about having the right thing to say, the right thing to do."

While there's no playbook for teachers welcoming students back into the classroom Wednesday, Pittman said there are definitely some guiding principles.

"I think the best thing that all of us as teachers can do is be ourselves, to let our students know we're there for them, that we love and care for them," he said.

School officials are working with students who don't want to return to Stoneman Douglas, arranging for them to transfer.

Superintendent Robert Runcie said officials will be accommodating and take measures like adding counselors and service dogs in classrooms.