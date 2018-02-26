Breaking News

Sheriff under pressure as questions rise over Florida school shooting

By Madison Park, CNN

Updated 9:59 AM ET, Mon February 26, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Broward sheriff 'disgusted' by deputy's inaction
Broward sheriff 'disgusted' by deputy's inaction

    JUST WATCHED

    Broward sheriff 'disgusted' by deputy's inaction

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(17 Videos)

(CNN)As the Broward County sheriff continues to face criticism for his department's actions before and after the deadly school shooting in Parkland, thousands of Floridians will be arriving in Tallahassee on Monday to demand more gun control.

It is the second time in recent days that protesters have converged on the Capitol to pressure lawmakers into taking action. About 100 students and their chaperones made the 450-mile bus trip from Parkland last week, meeting with lawmakers and Gov. Rick Scott and staging a protest outside the state House of Representatives.
But where students last week sought conversations and lobbied for a variety of gun control and school safety measures, the group arriving Monday lists as one of its aims a permanent ban on assault-style rifles like the one used by the Marjory Stoneman Douglas school shooter.
The "Rally in Tally" will be led by former Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine, who is vying for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination, and is expected to draw 1,000 Floridians from across the state, according to a news release.

    Sheriff cooperating

    Read More
    The rally will unfold as lawmakers, including Scott, demand a state investigation into the Broward County Sheriff's Office response to the deadly February 14 school shooting.
    On Sunday, Scott asked the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to "immediately investigate the law enforcement response" to the shooting, according to a news release from his office.
    Tapper questions sheriff&#39;s &#39;amazing leadership&#39;
    Tapper questions sheriff's 'amazing leadership'

      JUST WATCHED

      Tapper questions sheriff's 'amazing leadership'

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Tapper questions sheriff's 'amazing leadership' 02:36
    Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said in a statement that his department "will fully cooperate" with the probe, "as we believe in full transparency and accountability."
    Israel has been under growing pressure as state House Speaker Richard Corcoran, along with 73 other Republican state representatives, called on the governor to suspend Israel for "incompetence and neglect of duty" in a letter sent Sunday.
    They said that he and his deputies had information about the shooter, yet failed to intervene "in the years, months, and days leading up to that shooting," which Corcoran described as "unacceptable and unforgivable."
    "Sheriff Israel failed to maintain a culture of alertness, vigilance, and thoroughness amongst his deputies. ... As a result of Sheriff Israel's failures, students and teachers died," the letter said.
    Amid calls for his suspension, Israel, a Democrat, said Sunday, "Of course I won't resign."
    Law enforcement including the FBI and local authorities received warnings about Cruz before the attack, including one caller saying the eventual gunman could be a "school shooter in the making."
    See Tapper&#39;s full interview with Sheriff Israel
    See Tapper's full interview with Sheriff Israel

      JUST WATCHED

      See Tapper's full interview with Sheriff Israel

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    See Tapper's full interview with Sheriff Israel 27:59
    The sheriff's office said it received several calls related to Cruz in the past decade. Israel said investigators are looking into the handling of at least two calls that may have tipped off law enforcement about Cruz.
    Read the transcript of the interview with Sheriff Israel
    When questioned about red flags brought to law enforcement's attention, Israel said, "I can only take responsibility for what I knew about. I exercised my due diligence. I've given amazing leadership to this agency."

    What happened during the shooting?

    There have also been questions about how Broward County deputies responded during the critical moments of the massacre.
    During the shooting, the armed school resource officer assigned to the school stayed outside the building where the shooting was taking place, authorities said. Scot Peterson took cover outside as bullets flew for 4 minutes and "never went in," Israel had said.
    "I was disgusted. I was just demoralized with the performance of former deputy (Scot) Peterson," Israel said.
    No, the media does not &#39;love mass shootings&#39;
    No, the media does not 'love mass shootings'

      JUST WATCHED

      No, the media does not 'love mass shootings'

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    No, the media does not 'love mass shootings' 06:19
    Peterson had received active-shooter training, according to a letter Israel had written in response to Florida state Rep. Bill Hager, who wrote a letter urging the governor to remove Israel from his post for his deputies' "unfathomable inaction" during the massacre.
    Peterson resigned last week following his suspension.
    Questions also have mounted over what happened during the shooting. Sources have previously said that Coral Springs police officers arrived at the site of the shooting and were surprised to find three sheriff's deputies, in addition to Peterson, had not entered the school.
    Israel said his department is also looking into reports that the deputies didn't enter the school building during the shooting, but as of now, Peterson was the only officer that he was certain had been derelict.
    Parents wait for news after a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on Wednesday, February 14. &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cnn.com/2018/02/14/us/florida-high-school-shooting/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;At least 17 people were killed&lt;/a&gt; at the school, Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said. The suspect, 19-year-old former student Nikolas Cruz, is in custody, the sheriff said. The sheriff said Cruz had been expelled for unspecified disciplinary reasons.
    Photos: Deadly Florida school shooting
    Parents wait for news after a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on Wednesday, February 14. At least 17 people were killed at the school, Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said. The suspect, 19-year-old former student Nikolas Cruz, is in custody, the sheriff said. The sheriff said Cruz had been expelled for unspecified disciplinary reasons.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 13
    Police officers ride in the back of a pickup truck as they tend to a victim.
    Photos: Deadly Florida school shooting
    Police officers ride in the back of a pickup truck as they tend to a victim.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 13
    People are brought out of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School after the shooting.
    Photos: Deadly Florida school shooting
    People are brought out of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School after the shooting.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 13
    Police officers surveil the exterior of the school while the shooting was active.
    Photos: Deadly Florida school shooting
    Police officers surveil the exterior of the school while the shooting was active.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 13
    Students and faculty are evacuated from the school.
    Photos: Deadly Florida school shooting
    Students and faculty are evacuated from the school.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 13
    A father and daughter embrace after a mass shooting at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
    Photos: Deadly Florida school shooting
    A father and daughter embrace after a mass shooting at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 13
    Family members wait for word from students beneath an underpass just south of the campus of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
    Photos: Deadly Florida school shooting
    Family members wait for word from students beneath an underpass just south of the campus of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 13
    Lavinia Zapata embraces her son, Jorge, after he was evacuated from the school.
    Photos: Deadly Florida school shooting
    Lavinia Zapata embraces her son, Jorge, after he was evacuated from the school.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 13
    The suspect, 19-year-old former student Nikolas Cruz, is taken into custody by authorities. Cruz was apprehended off of the campus.
    Photos: Deadly Florida school shooting
    The suspect, 19-year-old former student Nikolas Cruz, is taken into custody by authorities. Cruz was apprehended off of the campus.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 13
    Security instructs parents following the shooting. Parents were told they would be reunited with their children at a local Marriott Hotel.
    Photos: Deadly Florida school shooting
    Security instructs parents following the shooting. Parents were told they would be reunited with their children at a local Marriott Hotel.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 13
    Students released from lockdown console each other. While some students were evacuated, many remained in the school until authorities could come to their aid.
    Photos: Deadly Florida school shooting
    Students released from lockdown console each other. While some students were evacuated, many remained in the school until authorities could come to their aid.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 13
    Family members embrace after shooting.
    Photos: Deadly Florida school shooting
    Family members embrace after shooting.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 13
    People embrace while leaving the Fort Lauderdale Marriott Coral Springs Hotel, which authorities designated as a staging point for witnesses to the shooting.
    Photos: Deadly Florida school shooting
    People embrace while leaving the Fort Lauderdale Marriott Coral Springs Hotel, which authorities designated as a staging point for witnesses to the shooting.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 13
    01 florida school shooting gallery 021402 florida school shooting gallery 021410 florida school shooting gallery 021403 florida school shooting gallery 021404 florida school shooting gallery 021411 florida school shooting gallery 0214 RESTRICTED05 florida school shooting gallery 0214 RESTRICTED10 florida school shooting gallery 0214 RESTRICTED06 florida school shooting gallery 021407 florida school shooting gallery 021408 florida school shooting gallery 021409 florida school shooting gallery 021412 florida school shooting gallery 0214 RESTRICTED
    "We will get to the truth, but at this point, one deputy was remiss, dereliction of duty, and he's now no longer with this agency. And that's Peterson," Israel said.
    He added that his department's investigation indicates the Coral Springs officers didn't arrive until about 4 minutes after Cruz had left the campus.
    A report on what Coral Springs officers observed is expected. Sources caution that surveillance video is currently being reviewed and official accounts could ultimately differ from recollections of officers on the scene.

    Return to campus

    As the investigations continue, Stoneman Douglas students returned to campus Sunday for a voluntary campus orientation. Grappling with trauma, some students and parents making their first emotional return to campus wore school T-shirts that read: "MSDStrong."
    "It was really scary. I didn't know how I was going to feel when I went in and I saw the fence around the freshman building ... and all the windows were covered," sophomore Tanzil Philip said.
    David Hogg meets Dan Rather
    David Hogg meets Dan Rather RS_00051504

      JUST WATCHED

      David Hogg meets Dan Rather

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    David Hogg meets Dan Rather 07:58
    The building where the shooting occurred will remain closed. Armed deputies were on campus and will be on hand when students return to class Wednesday.
    Philip said students met in the theater room, "and we just gave each other hugs."
    Related: These are the victims of the Stoneman Douglas shooting
    School officials are working with students who don't want to return to Stoneman Douglas, arranging for them to transfer.
    Superintendent Robert Runcie said officials will be accommodating and take measures like adding counselors and service dogs in classrooms.

    CNN's Artemis Moshtaghian, Shawn Nottingham, Kelly McCleary, Eli Watkins and Jake Tapper contributed to this report.