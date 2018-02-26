Sheriff under pressure as questions rise over Florida school shooting

(CNN) As the Broward County sheriff continues to face criticism for his department's actions before and after the deadly school shooting in Parkland, thousands of Floridians will be arriving in Tallahassee on Monday to demand more gun control.

It is the second time in recent days that protesters have converged on the Capitol to pressure lawmakers into taking action. About 100 students and their chaperones made the 450-mile bus trip from Parkland last week, meeting with lawmakers and Gov. Rick Scott and staging a protest outside the state House of Representatives.

But where students last week sought conversations and lobbied for a variety of gun control and school safety measures, the group arriving Monday lists as one of its aims a permanent ban on assault-style rifles like the one used by the Marjory Stoneman Douglas school shooter.

The "Rally in Tally" will be led by former Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine, who is vying for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination, and is expected to draw 1,000 Floridians from across the state, according to a news release.

Sheriff cooperating