Breaking News

Sheriff under pressure as questions rise over Florida school shooting

By Madison Park, CNN

Updated 6:01 AM ET, Mon February 26, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Broward sheriff 'disgusted' by deputy's inaction
Broward sheriff 'disgusted' by deputy's inaction

    JUST WATCHED

    Broward sheriff 'disgusted' by deputy's inaction

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(17 Videos)

(CNN)Already facing criticism for how it handled the warning signs about shooter Nikolas Cruz, the Broward County Sheriff's Office could now see a state investigation over its response to the deadly February 14 school shooting.

On Sunday, Florida Gov. Rick Scott asked the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to "immediately investigate the law enforcement response" to the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, according to a news release from his office.
Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said in a statement that his department "will fully cooperate" with the probe, "as we believe in full transparency and accountability."
Israel has been under growing pressure as Florida Speaker of the House Richard Corcoran, along with 73 other Republican state representatives called on the governor to suspend Israel for "incompetence and neglect of duty" in a letter sent Sunday.
    They said that he and his deputies failed to "intervene regarding Nikolas Jacob Cruz in the years, months, and days leading up to that shooting," which Corcoran described as "unacceptable and unforgivable."
    Watch Jake Tapper&#39;s full interview with Sheriff Israel.
    Watch Jake Tapper's full interview with Sheriff Israel.

      JUST WATCHED

      Watch Jake Tapper's full interview with Sheriff Israel.

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Watch Jake Tapper's full interview with Sheriff Israel. 27:59
    Read More
    "Sheriff Israel failed to maintain a culture of alertness, vigilance, and thoroughness amongst his deputies. ... As a result of Sheriff Israel's failures. students and teachers died." the letter said.
    &#39;School shooter in the making&#39;: Callers warned authorities about Nikolas Cruz
    'School shooter in the making': Callers warned authorities about Nikolas Cruz
    Amid calls for his suspension, Israel, a Democrat, told CNN's Jake Tapper on Sunday that he will not step down.
    More questions have been raised as details of law enforcement's response before and during the shooting have emerged.
    Law enforcement including the FBI and local authorities received warnings about Cruz before the attack, including one caller saying the eventual gunman could be a "school shooter in the making."
    The sheriff's office said it received several calls related to Cruz in the past decade. Israel said investigators are looking into the handling of at least two calls that may tipped law enforcement to Cruz.
    Read the transcript of the interview with Sheriff Israel
    When questioned about red flags brought to law enforcement's attention, Israel said: "I can only take responsibility for what I knew about. I exercised my due diligence. I've given amazing leadership to this agency."

    What happened during the shooting?

    There have also been questions about how Broward County deputies responded during the critical moments of the shooting in Parkland, Florida.
    The massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas, moment by moment
    The massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas, moment by moment
    During the shooting, the armed school resource officer assigned to the school stayed outside the building where the shooting was taking place, authorities said. Scot Peterson took cover outside the school as bullets flew for four minutes and "never went in," Israel had said.
    "I was disgusted. I was just demoralized with the performance of former deputy (Scot) Peterson," Israel said Sunday.
    Peterson had received active shooter training, according to a letter Israel had written in response to Florida state representative Bill Hager who wrote a letter urging the governor to remove Israel from his post for his deputies' "unfathomable inaction" during the massacre.
    Peterson resigned last week following his suspension.
    Questions have also mounted over what happened during the shooting. CNN reported earlier that sources said Coral Springs police officers arrived at the site of the shooting and were surprised to find three other Broward County Sheriff's deputies, in addition to Peterson, had not entered the school.
    Israel said his department is also looking into the reports that the deputies didn't enter the school building during the shooting. But he said, as of now, Peterson was the only officer that he was certain had been derelict.
    "We will get to the truth. But, at this point, one deputy was remiss, dereliction of duty, and he's now no longer with this agency. And that's Peterson," Israel said Sunday.
    He added that his department's investigation so far indicates the Coral Springs officers didn't arrive until about four minutes after Cruz had left the campus.
    Parents wait for news after a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on Wednesday, February 14. &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cnn.com/2018/02/14/us/florida-high-school-shooting/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;At least 17 people were killed&lt;/a&gt; at the school, Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said. The suspect, 19-year-old former student Nikolas Cruz, is in custody, the sheriff said. The sheriff said Cruz had been expelled for unspecified disciplinary reasons.
    Photos: Deadly Florida school shooting
    Parents wait for news after a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on Wednesday, February 14. At least 17 people were killed at the school, Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said. The suspect, 19-year-old former student Nikolas Cruz, is in custody, the sheriff said. The sheriff said Cruz had been expelled for unspecified disciplinary reasons.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 13
    Police officers ride in the back of a pickup truck as they tend to a victim.
    Photos: Deadly Florida school shooting
    Police officers ride in the back of a pickup truck as they tend to a victim.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 13
    People are brought out of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School after the shooting.
    Photos: Deadly Florida school shooting
    People are brought out of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School after the shooting.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 13
    Police officers surveil the exterior of the school while the shooting was active.
    Photos: Deadly Florida school shooting
    Police officers surveil the exterior of the school while the shooting was active.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 13
    Students and faculty are evacuated from the school.
    Photos: Deadly Florida school shooting
    Students and faculty are evacuated from the school.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 13
    A father and daughter embrace after a mass shooting at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
    Photos: Deadly Florida school shooting
    A father and daughter embrace after a mass shooting at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 13
    Family members wait for word from students beneath an underpass just south of the campus of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
    Photos: Deadly Florida school shooting
    Family members wait for word from students beneath an underpass just south of the campus of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 13
    Lavinia Zapata embraces her son, Jorge, after he was evacuated from the school.
    Photos: Deadly Florida school shooting
    Lavinia Zapata embraces her son, Jorge, after he was evacuated from the school.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 13
    The suspect, 19-year-old former student Nikolas Cruz, is taken into custody by authorities. Cruz was apprehended off of the campus.
    Photos: Deadly Florida school shooting
    The suspect, 19-year-old former student Nikolas Cruz, is taken into custody by authorities. Cruz was apprehended off of the campus.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 13
    Security instructs parents following the shooting. Parents were told they would be reunited with their children at a local Marriott Hotel.
    Photos: Deadly Florida school shooting
    Security instructs parents following the shooting. Parents were told they would be reunited with their children at a local Marriott Hotel.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 13
    Students released from lockdown console each other. While some students were evacuated, many remained in the school until authorities could come to their aid.
    Photos: Deadly Florida school shooting
    Students released from lockdown console each other. While some students were evacuated, many remained in the school until authorities could come to their aid.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 13
    Family members embrace after shooting.
    Photos: Deadly Florida school shooting
    Family members embrace after shooting.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 13
    People embrace while leaving the Fort Lauderdale Marriott Coral Springs Hotel, which authorities designated as a staging point for witnesses to the shooting.
    Photos: Deadly Florida school shooting
    People embrace while leaving the Fort Lauderdale Marriott Coral Springs Hotel, which authorities designated as a staging point for witnesses to the shooting.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 13
    01 florida school shooting gallery 021402 florida school shooting gallery 021410 florida school shooting gallery 021403 florida school shooting gallery 021404 florida school shooting gallery 021411 florida school shooting gallery 0214 RESTRICTED05 florida school shooting gallery 0214 RESTRICTED10 florida school shooting gallery 0214 RESTRICTED06 florida school shooting gallery 021407 florida school shooting gallery 021408 florida school shooting gallery 021409 florida school shooting gallery 021412 florida school shooting gallery 0214 RESTRICTED
    A report on what Coral Springs officers observed is expected. Sources caution that surveillance video is currently being reviewed and official accounts could ultimately differ from recollections of officers on the scene.

    Return to campus

    As the investigations continue, students of Stoneman Douglas returned to campus Sunday for a voluntary campus orientation.
    Students prepare to return to school and site of massacre Wednesday
    Students prepare to return to school and site of massacre Wednesday
    Armed deputies were on campus and will also be on hand when students return to class Wednesday
    Grappling with trauma, students and their parents made an emotional return to campus for the first time since the shooting. Some wore school T-shirts that read: "MSDStrong."
    "It was really scary. I didn't know how I was going to feel when I went in and I saw the fence around the freshman building ... and all the windows were covered," sophomore Tanzil Phillip told CNN.
    The building where the shooting occurred will remain closed.
    He said students met in the theater room, "and we just gave each other hugs."
    Related: These are the victims of the Stoneman Douglas shooting
    School officials are working with students who don't want to return to Stoneman Douglas and arranging for them to transfer.
    Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie said officials will be accommodating and take measures like adding counselors and service dogs in classrooms.

    CNN's Artemis Moshtaghian, Shawn Nottingham, Kelly McCleary, Eli Watkins and Jake Tapper contributed to this report.