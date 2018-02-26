Parkland survivor suggests Florida spring break boycott until gun control law passes

(CNN) One of the most vocal survivors of the mass school shooting in Parkland, Florida, is calling for people to boycott Florida for spring break until the state passes gun control legislation.

"Let's make a deal DO NOT come to Florida for spring break unless gun legislation is passed," David Hogg wrote on Twitter. He says the politicans aren't listening to students and others calling for gun control, "so maybe they'll listen to the billion dollar tourism industry in FL. #neveragain."

Thousands of college students and families visit Florida beaches and tourist attractions such as Disney World during school spring break vacations.

Let's make a deal DO NOT come to Florida for spring break unless gun legislation is passed. These politions won't listen to us so maybe the'll listen to the billion dollar tourism industry in FL. #neveragain — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) February 24, 2018

Hogg later amended his call and said people should instead visit Puerto Rico, which "could really use the economic support that the government has failed to provide," he wrote.

Better Idea: Spend your spring break in Puerto Rico, it's a beautiful place with amazing people. They could really use the economic support that the government has failed to provide. #SpringBreak2018 #SBinPurtoRico #itsspelled PUERTO RICO — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) February 24, 2018

Hogg, a 17-year-old student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, has been one of the most prominent student advocates for gun control legislation after a gunman killed 17 people at the school less than two weeks ago.

Read More