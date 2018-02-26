(CNN) One of the most talked about moments of the Winter Olympics was Elizabeth Swaney swooping steadily side to side on the halfpipe, achieving minimal air lifts and attempting no tricks whatsoever.

A clip of Swaney competing for Hungary on NBC's Olympic Twitter feed has had 1.5 million views and prompted over 1,000 comments.

If you were left thinking "I could do that" -- then you are probably not alone.

Elizabeth Swaney of Hungary competes during the halfpipe at PyeongChang 2018.

As well as being an Olympian, Swaney has degrees from Berkeley and Harvard.

The furore surrounding Swaney's performance has ensured that the Hungarian Olympic Committee is "rethinking" its nomination procedures.

"Elisabeth Swaney qualified according to the rules and it is not in our remit to give an opinion on the qualification system of a sport," HOC's presidential advisor and communications chairman Molnár-Bánffy Kata told CNN Sport.

"However, we, the Hungarian Olympic Committee, have to learn the lessons from this case."

The 33-year-old Swaney says she's "honored, and humbled" to be an Olympian, but her Instagram feed has a number of negative comments, many criticizing the way she qualified. Some went as far as to say she "scammed" her way into the Olympics.

"You're not even a skier," one user wrote. "You only picked up skiing since you knew you could game the system. Congrats on your 15 seconds of shame."

Meanwhile, a user on Twitter wrote: "The Elizabeth Swaney story isn't clever. It's sad.

"She's a scam artist with clearly a lot of free time. The Olympic qualifying system needs to be fixed. Two Americans, top 20 in the world, didn't make it ... but an imposter repping Hungary did."

The Elizabeth Swaney story isn't clever. It's sad. She's a scam artist with clearly a lot of free time. The Olympic qualifying system needs to be fixed. Two Americans, top 20 in the world, didn't make it...but an imposter repping Hungary did. — Britt McHenry (@BrittMcHenry) February 20, 2018

"A life well lived isn't about saying you were the best at anything, but rather saying you lived the experience of your heart's desire. Congratulations and best of luck with where your heart takes you!"

Another defended her against the criticism commenting, "She didn't snake her way into the Olympics she just grabbed the opportunity. Maybe judge the qualification process instead of her."

I know a lot of people are giving you grief on twitter but I think you are an inspiration, you worked hard to make it to this special moment and you should enjoy it to the fullest. Keep on practicing and getting better and never give up on your dreams!! — Edwardo (@enobes27) February 19, 2018

Last week Swaney directly addressed the criticism.

"I never had a plan to do the run I did,'' Swaney told NBC's Today . "I wanted to do more than that, so it wasn't a strategy. I always try to give my all."

She added: "The goal has always been to incorporate [flips] into the halfpipe. I'm just not comfortable landing the water tricks on snow yet. I'm just trying to figure out a way to cross that bridge."

Photos: The moments of the 2018 Winter Olympics -- in drawings Russia hockey sketch Hide Caption 1 of 49 Photos: The moments of the 2018 Winter Olympics -- in drawings Pyeongchang Closing Ceremony Hide Caption 2 of 49 Photos: The moments of the 2018 Winter Olympics -- in drawings Team USA wins first men's curling gold. Hide Caption 3 of 49 Photos: The moments of the 2018 Winter Olympics -- in drawings USA women beat Canada for ice hockey gold. Hide Caption 4 of 49 Photos: The moments of the 2018 Winter Olympics -- in drawings Sweden's Andre Myhrer wins combined gold. Hide Caption 5 of 49 Photos: The moments of the 2018 Winter Olympics -- in drawings Hungary's gold medal-winning short track skater Sandor Liu Shaolin embraces girlfriend Elise Christie. Hide Caption 6 of 49 Photos: The moments of the 2018 Winter Olympics -- in drawings US skier David Wise wins second straight Olympic halfpipe gold. Hide Caption 7 of 49 Photos: The moments of the 2018 Winter Olympics -- in drawings Kikkan Randall and Jessica Diggins win first US women's cross-country skiing gold. Hide Caption 8 of 49 Photos: The moments of the 2018 Winter Olympics -- in drawings Lindsey Vonn wins downhill bronze. Hide Caption 9 of 49 Photos: The moments of the 2018 Winter Olympics -- in drawings Sofia Goggia wins downhill gold. Hide Caption 10 of 49 Photos: The moments of the 2018 Winter Olympics -- in drawings Nigeria women's bobsleigh. Hide Caption 11 of 49 Photos: The moments of the 2018 Winter Olympics -- in drawings Martin Fourcade Hide Caption 12 of 49 Photos: The moments of the 2018 Winter Olympics -- in drawings Canada's ice dance gold medalists Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir. Hide Caption 13 of 49 Photos: The moments of the 2018 Winter Olympics -- in drawings Team USA reach the men's ice hockey quarterfinals. Hide Caption 14 of 49 Photos: The moments of the 2018 Winter Olympics -- in drawings Cassie Sharpe Hide Caption 15 of 49 Photos: The moments of the 2018 Winter Olympics -- in drawings Lindsey Vonn Hide Caption 16 of 49 Photos: The moments of the 2018 Winter Olympics -- in drawings Canada tied for bobsleigh gold with Germany Hide Caption 17 of 49 Photos: The moments of the 2018 Winter Olympics -- in drawings Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir Hide Caption 18 of 49 Photos: The moments of the 2018 Winter Olympics -- in drawings Gus Kenworthy Hide Caption 19 of 49 Photos: The moments of the 2018 Winter Olympics -- in drawings Nao Kodaira Hide Caption 20 of 49 Photos: The moments of the 2018 Winter Olympics -- in drawings Hide Caption 21 of 49 Photos: The moments of the 2018 Winter Olympics -- in drawings Ester Ledecka Hide Caption 22 of 49 Photos: The moments of the 2018 Winter Olympics -- in drawings Marit Bjoergen Hide Caption 23 of 49 Photos: The moments of the 2018 Winter Olympics -- in drawings Lizzy Yarnold Hide Caption 24 of 49 Photos: The moments of the 2018 Winter Olympics -- in drawings Matthias Mayer Hide Caption 25 of 49 Photos: The moments of the 2018 Winter Olympics -- in drawings Coy Wire Hide Caption 26 of 49 Photos: The moments of the 2018 Winter Olympics -- in drawings Yuzuru Hanyu Hide Caption 27 of 49 Photos: The moments of the 2018 Winter Olympics -- in drawings Hide Caption 28 of 49 Photos: The moments of the 2018 Winter Olympics -- in drawings Michela Moioli Hide Caption 29 of 49 Photos: The moments of the 2018 Winter Olympics -- in drawings Pierre Vaultier Hide Caption 30 of 49 Photos: The moments of the 2018 Winter Olympics -- in drawings Mikaela Shiffrin Hide Caption 31 of 49 Photos: The moments of the 2018 Winter Olympics -- in drawings Aksel Lund Svindal Hide Caption 32 of 49 Photos: The moments of the 2018 Winter Olympics -- in drawings Hide Caption 33 of 49 Photos: The moments of the 2018 Winter Olympics -- in drawings Hide Caption 34 of 49 Photos: The moments of the 2018 Winter Olympics -- in drawings Shaun White Hide Caption 35 of 49 Photos: The moments of the 2018 Winter Olympics -- in drawings Chloe Kim Hide Caption 36 of 49 Photos: The moments of the 2018 Winter Olympics -- in drawings Marcel Hirscher Hide Caption 37 of 49 Photos: The moments of the 2018 Winter Olympics -- in drawings Adam RIppon Hide Caption 38 of 49 Photos: The moments of the 2018 Winter Olympics -- in drawings Mirai Nagasu Hide Caption 39 of 49 Photos: The moments of the 2018 Winter Olympics -- in drawings Red Gerard Hide Caption 40 of 49 Photos: The moments of the 2018 Winter Olympics -- in drawings Hide Caption 41 of 49 Photos: The moments of the 2018 Winter Olympics -- in drawings Shiva Keshavan Hide Caption 42 of 49 Photos: The moments of the 2018 Winter Olympics -- in drawings Charlotte Kalla Hide Caption 43 of 49 Photos: The moments of the 2018 Winter Olympics -- in drawings Shani Davis Hide Caption 44 of 49 Photos: The moments of the 2018 Winter Olympics -- in drawings Hide Caption 45 of 49 Photos: The moments of the 2018 Winter Olympics -- in drawings Kim Yo Yong and US vice president Mike Pence Hide Caption 46 of 49 Photos: The moments of the 2018 Winter Olympics -- in drawings Pita Taufatofua Hide Caption 47 of 49 Photos: The moments of the 2018 Winter Olympics -- in drawings Hide Caption 48 of 49 Photos: The moments of the 2018 Winter Olympics -- in drawings Hide Caption 49 of 49

'The field is not that deep'

Although US-born Swaney represented Venezuela in freestyle skiing at World Cup events between 2013 and 2015, she was eligible to represent Hungary through her mother, according to the International Olympic website.

So just how did Swaney qualify for the PyeongChang Olympics?

"She would compete in them consistently over the last couple years and sometimes girls would crash so she would not end up dead last.

"There are going to be changes to World Cup quotas and qualifying to be eligible for the Olympics. Those things are in the works so technically you need to qualify up through the system."

Meanwhile the HOC says it plans to consult on how best to pick athletes for future big events.

"We must consider rethinking our nomination procedures," said the HOC's presidential advisor and communications chairman Kata.

"We shall be doing this, with the assistance of the appropriate experts, in the near future. There are numerous international examples of practice that differ from the one we apply, and we shall be examining these."

The IOC has defended Swaney's participation.

"There is a proper qualification system and we will keep that, but we also need to leave the door open to universality. That is what separates this event from a normal sporting event," said the IOC's Mark Adams.

The concept of "universality" is perhaps no better embodied than by Eddie "The Eagle" Edwards, who captured British hearts at the Calgary Games of 1988.

Edwards switched from downhill skiing to ski jumping, allowing him the opportunity to fulfill his dream to become an Olympian.

JUST WATCHED The underdog story of Eddie the Eagle Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH The underdog story of Eddie the Eagle 01:16

He's not the only athlete to have used his talent by switching sports.

Simidele Adeagbo narrowly missed out on the opportunity to make the US Track and Field team, but for 2018, she found her niche as Nigeria's first female skeleton Olympian.

"Competing in the Olympics has been one of the most inspiring and proudest moments of my life," said Simidele Adeagbo on her official website

"It was a dream that started a long time ago and to be able fulfill that dream for myself, for Nigeria, and for future Olympians was so much more than I could have asked for."

"It's never been about the money'

Competing in a Summer or Winter Games can be costly and elite athletes are usually funded by their Olympic association.

Hungarian journalist Gergley Marosi tweeted that the Hungarian Ski Federation had said that Swaney's preparation to the Olympics was self funded.

Hungarian Ski Federation on Elizabeth Swaney:"The situation was mainly caused by the qualification system and few participants. It is a fact that we have not seen Elizabeth in action the last year, we realised her level at the Olympics. She self-funded her preparation&qualifying" — Gergely Marosi (@emgergo) February 19, 2018

Swaney's crowdfunding page asked the public to support her journey and helped raise $8,000.

Edwards too, had to raise money -- but during a time where there was no internet.

He worked as a plasterer and regularly saved on his expenditure and was even known to have slept in a disused Finnish hospital to save money on expensive accommodation

But, if you're a venture capitalist and you are thinking about trying to reach the Olympics, money's probably less of an issue.

Venture capitalist Paul Bragiel, who just missed qualifying for cross-country skiing in the 2014 Sochi games, started training nine months before the qualifiers, but as a co-founder for start up companies in Silicon Valley, he was able to self fund his flights and training sessions more easily than his competitors.

Bragiel didn't realize his Olympic dream, so instead set up a foundation -- with the help of Colombian skier Sebastian Uprimny, who leads a year-round program for potential youth skiers in Colombia -- to help athletes such as Tonga's Pita Taufatofua reach the Winter Olympics.

"It's never been about the money here," says Bragiel. "It's about letting people achieve their lifetime goals and compete at the highest level.

"I'm a huge fan of the Olympic spirit and the crazy fact is, the average Olympic athlete, in order to qualify for the Olympics, ends up $50,000 in debt."