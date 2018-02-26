(CNN) Pita Taufatofua knows what the people want, and he's not afraid to give it to them.

At the closing ceremony of the Winter Games in Pyeongchang, the Tongan cross-country skier made sure to keep his shirtless streak alive.

For a minute there, though, we thought he'd had a change of heart. It was, after all, brutally cold. And Taufatofua, like the other athletes in the parade of nations, was bundled up warm and cozy in a heavy jacket.

This is how he walked in ...

But the Tongan flagbearer, who first found shirtless fame two years ago as a taekwondo athlete at the Summer Olympics in Rio, knows he's got a reputation to uphold.

And sure enough, the jacket soon gave way to his trademark bare-chested and shiny look, along with a red-and-black traditional Tongan mat. Not to worry, the 34-year-old made sure to keep his gloves on.

