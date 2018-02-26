Breaking News

White House won't say if interim clearances have been revoked

By Kevin Liptak, CNN White House Producer

Updated 3:27 PM ET, Mon February 26, 2018

NYT: Kushner resisting restricted access
NYT: Kushner resisting restricted access

    NYT: Kushner resisting restricted access

Washington (CNN)The White House declined to say Monday whether any interim security clearances were revoked last week at the behest of chief of staff John Kelly.

"As we've said many times before, we're not going to discuss individual clearances. That goes to a broader number or an individual number so I'm not going to get into that today just as I haven't in the past," White House press secretary Sarah Sanders told reporters.
Pressed on how many interim clearances were no longer operable, Sanders again deflected, saying she wouldn't discuss the clearance process.
In a five-page memo earlier this month, Kelly directed aides to "discontinue" interim security clearances for individuals whose security clearance applications have been pending since June 1 or earlier. He also ordered access to highly classified information be limited for the remaining aides with interim clearances.