Washington (CNN) The White House declined to say Monday whether any interim security clearances were revoked last week at the behest of chief of staff John Kelly.

"As we've said many times before, we're not going to discuss individual clearances. That goes to a broader number or an individual number so I'm not going to get into that today just as I haven't in the past," White House press secretary Sarah Sanders told reporters.

Pressed on how many interim clearances were no longer operable, Sanders again deflected, saying she wouldn't discuss the clearance process.