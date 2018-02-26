Support for gun control is at a record high, but Trump's base could stand in the way

(CNN) A new CNN poll finds that 70% of Americans want stricter gun laws.

That's the highest since just before a federal assault weapons ban was signed into law in 1994, and it indicates that there's real momentum behind the current movement to get Congress to pass stricter gun laws in the aftermath of the massacre in Parkland, Florida.

But a deeper look into that top line number also reveals a potential obstacle to gun control legislation passing: President Donald Trump's base.

In the latest CNN poll, only 41% of those who approve of Trump's job performance favor stricter gun control. Among those who disapprove of Trump's job performance, 90% are in favor. That's a 49 percentage point gap.

Now let's compare that to the gap that existed before the assault weapons ban was passed in 1994. In a December 1993 CNN poll in which an identical 70% of Americans as today wanted stricter gun control, 81% of the people who approved of Democratic President Bill Clinton's job performance favored stricter gun control as did 56% of those who disapproved of his job performance -- only a 25 percentage point gap.

Read More