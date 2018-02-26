Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump had lunch with National Rifle Association leaders Wayne LaPierre and Chris Cox over the weekend, he said Monday.

The President also said state governors should not be "afraid" of the NRA's lobbying power.

The lunch was announced by the President during a meeting with governors at the White House Monday morning. The White House did not previously announce the meeting or provide a readout.

Trump defended the NRA, saying the gun-rights group wants to act.

"There's no bigger fan of the 2nd Amendment than me and there's no bigger fan of the NRA, and these guys are great patriots they're great people, and they want to do something," the President said.

