Los Angeles (CNN) "Clueless" star and former Fox commentator Stacey Dash is running for Congress in California.

The actress and outspoken Republican filed paperwork Monday to run in California's 44th district, which is currently represented by Democrat Nanette Barragán.

The district, which includes Compton, Watts, San Pedro and North Long Beach, has long been represented by a Democrat. It overwhelmingly voted for Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton in 2016, 83%-12%.

Representatives for Dash did not immediately respond to CNN's request for comment. Dash has not publicly issued a statement. However, she did tease a potential run earlier this month.

"A number of people online and off have suggested I run for political office," she tweeted February 9. "I wanted to see what my online community thinks of this idea as I mull the possibilities. Thoughts?" She attached a graphic of a campaign button, which is red, white and blue and decorated with stars. It reads: "Dash to D.C."