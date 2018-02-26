(CNN) Rep. Steve Scalise, the number three House Republican leader, who was seriously wounded by a gunman targeting a GOP congressional baseball team practice last summer, met with high school students from Parkland, Florida, on Monday afternoon to share their experiences and talk about coping after being attacked.

Scalise's spokeswoman Lauren Fine told CNN that the meeting in the whip's office in the Capitol with a group of students and alumni from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School covered "how we move forward as a country following the tragic shooting on February 14th."

The Louisiana Republican, according to Fine, "heard from them about their experiences, shared his own experience with the group and talked about the healing process in the wake of traumatic events. Whip Scalise noted how important his faith, family, friends and colleagues are in his recovery, and urged the students not to be afraid to ask their community for help and to keep supporting one another."

When CNN asked whether the topic of guns had come up at the meeting, Fine replied: "They discussed a variety of issues and everyone felt open to share their views."

In the days following the shooting, President Donald Trump expressed support for proposals to beef up background checks for gun buyers , increase the age for purchasing rifles and ban bump fire stocks, devices that enable semiautomatic firearms to fire like automatic weapons.

