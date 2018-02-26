Washington (CNN) The Democratic candidate in a tight House race in Pennsylvania says in a new ad that linking him to House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi is "a big lie."

Two weeks before the special election to replace former Rep. Tim Murphy in deep-red western Pennsylvania's 18th District, Conor Lamb launched a TV ad responding to Republican state Rep. Rick Saccone's efforts -- backed by millions in pro-Saccone outside spending -- to tie him to the California Democrat.

"My opponent wants you to believe that the biggest issue in this campaign is Nancy Pelosi. It's all a big lie," Lamb said in the ad. "I've already said on the front page of the newspaper that I don't support Nancy Pelosi. The real issues are the ones that affect your lives."

Trump's unpopularity has put a vast swath of typically safe Republican-held congressional seats in jeopardy in November's midterm elections. A new CNN poll conducted by SSRS found that 54% of registered voters say they back a Democrat in their congressional district, while just 38% prefer a Republican.

The March 13 Pennsylvania special election is something of a test case, because the district voted for Trump over Hillary Clinton by 20 percentage points in 2016, and backed Mitt Romney by 17 points in 2012. There are more than 100 GOP-held House seats where Republicans have less of an advantage by that measurement -- and if Lamb wins, it would signal that many more of those seats are vulnerable.

