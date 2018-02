Lewinsky sees 'problematic' issue of consent in Clinton affair

Washington (CNN) In a new essay for Vanity Fair, Monica Lewinsky said the #MeToo movement has forced her to confront the power dynamics of her 1990s affair with then-President Bill Clinton.

"I am in awe of the sheer courage of the women who have stood up and begun to confront entrenched beliefs and institutions. But as for me, my history, and how I fit in personally? I'm sorry to say I don't have a definitive answer yet on the meaning of all of the events that led to the 1998 investigation; I am unpacking and reprocessing what happened to me," Lewinsky wrote in a piece published Sunday.

Lewinsky's affair with Clinton was made public during the 1998 investigation conducted by independent counsel Ken Starr. The affair led to Clinton's eventual impeachment for lying under oath about the relationship, among other statements. Clinton was later acquitted.

Lewinsky, who disclosed that she suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder as a result of the ordeal, said the #MeToo movement began to change her mind about the affair and the subsequent investigation.

She acknowledged that her past descriptions of the affair, which emphasized that the relationship was consensual, didn't address the dynamics of consent -- namely that Lewinsky was a White House intern in her early 20s and Clinton was one of the most powerful men in the world.

