(CNN) The Department of Education has opened an investigation into how Michigan State University handled reports of sexual abuse involving sports doctor Larry Nassar.

"This new Title IX investigation will look at systemic issues in the University's handling of sex-based incidents involving Dr. Larry Nassar," Education Secretary Betsy DeVos said in a statement. "Our Office for Civil Rights team will be in East Lansing shortly where they will join the Federal Student Aid team already on site. FSA is currently performing a Clery Act compliance examination regarding MSU's reporting of crimes committed on campus."

The Clery Act requires colleges and universities that receive federal funding to annually report crimes committed on campus.

DeVos said last month that her agency would hold the university accountable and would investigate Michigan State's role as questions have swirled surrounding what the university knew about Nassar's behavior during the time he worked there.