Washington (CNN) Washington Gov. Jay Inslee told President Donald Trump on Monday that "we need a little less tweeting here and a little more listening" on the subject of arming teachers to deter school shootings.

Inslee, a Democrat, made the remark during a listening session with roughly 40 governors at the White House. The event is one of several the White House has hosted in the wake of the latest school massacre in Parkland, Florida, amid a nationwide discussion on how to stem gun violence in schools.

Inslee spoke passionately about his conversations with teachers and their thoughts, and pleaded with Trump to take his proposal to arm teachers off the table.

"I just suggest we need a little less tweeting here and a little more listening and let's just take (arming teachers) off the table and move forward," Inslee said.

Trump pushed back at first, telling Inslee that his proposal would only arm a percentage of teachers, but not all, to which Inslee responded that he'd heard from teachers who don't want to carry firearms.

Read More