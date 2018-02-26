Ivanka Trump: 'Inappropriate' to ask her about father's accusers

Washington (CNN) Ivanka Trump does not believe the women who have accused her father of sexual misconduct, adding that it's "pretty inappropriate" to ask her about the subject.

"I believe my father. I know my father. So, I think I have that right, as a daughter, to believe my father," the senior White House adviser continued in the interview, which aired Monday morning after she represented the United States delegation at the Winter Olympics in South Korea during the closing ceremonies.

The first daughter previously described her father's remarks in the infamous "Access Hollywood" tape, in which he bragged about being able to grope women as "offensive" and "crude."

As a White House senior adviser, Ivanka Trump has addressed a range of issues, including policies specifically geared toward women. She pushed for a child tax credit in Congress, rolled out a women's entrepreneurship initiative, and has used her official platform to discuss sexual harassment in the workplace.

At the World Assembly for Women in Japan last year, she said that "all to often, our workplace culture fails to treat women with appropriate respect. This takes many forms, including harassment, which can never be tolerated."

And following Oprah Winfrey's speech at the Golden Globes, the first daughter tweeted : "Just saw @Oprah's empowering & inspiring speech at last night's #GoldenGlobes. Let's all come together, women & men, & say #TIMESUP!"

The first daughter has previously spoken out about other sexual harassment allegations against politicians during her time in the West Wing, including former Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore, who allegedly pursued sexual relationships with teenagers when he was in his early 30s.

Prior to her father's decision to endorse Moore, she said "there's a special place in hell for people who prey on children," referring to the Moore allegations.