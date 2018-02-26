Donald Trump wants to do something on guns. He has no idea what.

Washington (CNN) With Congress back in Washington this week, all eyes on are the gun debate. And, specifically, what President Donald Trump wants to do -- and can convince Republicans in Congress to do -- on guns in the wake of the murders of 17 people in a school shooting in Parkland, Florida, less than two weeks ago.

What's clear is that Trump wants to do something. "PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP is extremely eager for legislative action on guns, and has pushed lawmakers he has spoken to for a vote in the House this week," wrote Anna Palmer and Jake Sherman in Monday's Politico Playbook

What's also clear is that Trump isn't big on the whole specifics thing. Two quotes from the weekend make that very clear.

The first came Saturday night when Trump called into Jeanine Pirro's Fox News show. Here's what he said on the future of gun policy:

"I think we're going to have a great bill put forward, very soon, having to do with background checks, having to do with getting rid of certain things, and keeping other things, and perhaps we'll do something on age."

