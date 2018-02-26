Washington (CNN) By declining to immediately consider a case about the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program Monday, the Supreme Court handed Washington both a blessing and a curse: time.

Congress and the White House has already been floundering to come up with any compromise on DACA, the program that protected young undocumented immigrants who came to the US as children which President Donald Trump has decided to terminate.

On Monday, the Supreme Court gave them more reason to wait.

The court declined the administration's request for them to take a very rare step of bypassing the appellate courts to hear a challenge to the President's rescission of DACA. In doing so, the court allowed to stand federal judges' rulings that the Trump administration must resume renewals of DACA. That is now likely to remain in place for months if not longer given court schedules.

That decision effectively killed any sense of an impending March 5 deadline for action -- the date Trump had originally conceived as a deadline for the program to begin expiring.

