Conservative firebrand Chris McDaniel to enter Mississippi Senate race, setting up divisive GOP primary

Washington (CNN) Mississippi state Sen. Chris McDaniel is preparing to challenge Sen. Roger Wicker in this year's Republican primary, two GOP sources confirm to CNN.

McDaniel is the conservative who nearly ousted Sen. Thad Cochran in a 2014 primary. He is holding a Facebook Live event Monday night that is intended to drive people to a rally in his hometown of Ellisville, Mississippi, on Wednesday.

"I have some important information to share about our political future," McDaniel says in the Facebook Live event invitation, adding that this week "should be interesting."

McDaniel's entrance makes Mississippi the third state with a major Republican showdown pitting an incumbent or establishment favorite against a conservative firebrand. In Nevada, Sen. Dean Heller is being challenged by Danny Tarkanian. And in Arizona, Rep. Martha McSally -- the GOP establishment's preference to replace the retiring Sen. Jeff Flake -- faces two well-known outsiders, in former state Sen. Kelli Ward and former Maricopa County sheriff Joe Arpaio.

