Washington (CNN) Congressional leadership announced last week that it would commemorate the life of evangelist Billy Graham by having him lie in honor this Wednesday, a rare accolade for any American and an official embrace of the religious leader from the halls of government.

Criticism of honoring Graham has been somewhat muted, with the Freedom From Religion Foundation issuing a statement calling the plan to have his body lie in honor inappropriate and citing, among other things, his comments on the Nixon tapes disparaging Jewish people, which he apologized for after they became public.

Lying in honor refers to a private citizen and has been rare historically. Officer Jacob J. Chestnut Jr. and detective John M. Gibson, who were killed by a gunman at the Capitol in 1998, became the first private citizens to lie in honor. In 2005, Parks became the first woman and second black American to be honored in this way at the Capitol Rotunda, according to the House, following a resolution from both houses of Congress.