Washington (CNN) Congressional leadership announced last week that it would commemorate the life of evangelist Billy Graham by having him lie in honor this Wednesday, a rare accolade for any American and an official embrace of the religious leader from the halls of government.

Graham will be only the fourth private citizen to lie in honor, following civil rights icon Rosa Parks in 2005 and two slain Capitol Police officers in 1998, the Architect of the Capitol's records say.

The practice is similar to lying in state, where the casket of a government or military official is honored with brief placement in a government building. Former presidents, as well as some lawmakers and other officials, have lain in state at the Capitol Rotunda, and Supreme Court justices have lain in repose at the Supreme Court building, a tradition that continued with the death of Justice Antonin Scalia two years ago.

Members of both parties responded to the news of Graham's death with kind words, and recollections of the evangelist's outsize role in American life, including by noting that he was a counselor to US presidents, spanning decades.

The Capitol itself is no stranger to religious ceremony or official recognition of religious leaders. The House and Senate have chaplains and open their sessions with prayers.

