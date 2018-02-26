Democrats on 2018? 😄 Republicans on 2018? 😒

(CNN) The 2018 midterm election is in 258 days.

Democrats are very, very ready for it. Republicans? Not so much.

That's according to a new CNN/SSRS national poll, which suggests that Democratic voters are far more enthusiastic about the coming midterms than their GOP counterparts.

A majority of registered Democrats -- 52% -- say they are either "extremely" (30%) or "very" (22%) enthusiastic about "voting for Congress this year."

For Republicans, 17% say they are "extremely" enthusiastic about voting this fall while another 23% say they are "very" enthusiastic.