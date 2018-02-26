This toxic lie about gun violence hurts society's most vulnerable

Sandra Allen is the author of "A Kind of Mirraculas Paradise: A True Story About Schizophrenia" (Scribner, 2018). The views expressed in this commentary are solely hers.

(CNN) An NYPD sergeant named Hugh Barry, a 32-year-old white man, was recently acquitted of murder in the death of a 66-year-old black woman named Deborah Danner. Deborah Danner had long been diagnosed with schizophrenia. In 2016, a building security guard called 911, saying that Danner was causing a disturbance in a hallway and that he needed help. As is often the case in this country, that help came in the form of the police.

Cornered in her bedroom, Deborah Danner had a bat, one that, depending whom you ask, she either did or didn't swing. Sergeant Barry fired twice, killing Danner. He was carrying a Taser that he hadn't used. He also hadn't waited for a specialized mental health team to arrive.

Outcry followed, and Mayor Bill De Blasio condemned the shooting, saying it is "tragic and it is unacceptable." The police chief James O'Neill said in a press conference, "What is clear in this one instance: we failed."

By contrast, Ed Mullins, president of the Sergeants Benevolent Association, told the New York Times that Barry "was made a political pawn the night of this incident."

For the last two weeks, our nation's discourse has been focused on another horrible story: an incident that left 17 Americans dead, including many children. The rampage at Marjory Stoneman Douglas high school in Florida is the eighth school shooting to result in death or injury in the first two months of this year, and has inspired a wave of activism against the ravages of gun violence. This, too, has drawn criticism from opponents who reject the idea of reform after tragedy as overly political. As ever, those who oppose any discussion about gun reform as the obvious way to curb gun deaths have trotted out their favorite scapegoat: "the mentally disturbed," as the President tweeted early the morning after the shooting.