Kevin Smith tweets he had 'massive heart attack'

He lost 85 lbs

(CNN) Kevin Smith says he's lucky to be alive right now.

The director tweeted a selfie in a hospital gown late Sunday night, saying he had suffered a major health crisis.

"After the first show this evening, I had a massive heart attack," he wrote. "The Doctor who saved my life told me I had 100% blockage of my LAD artery (aka "the Widow-Maker").

The "Jay and Silent Bob" star added that if he "hadn't canceled show 2 to go to the hospital," he would have died.

"But for now, I'm still above ground!"

