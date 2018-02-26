Breaking News

Justin Theroux breaks his silence on social media

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Updated 1:55 PM ET, Mon February 26, 2018

HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 22: Actor/screenwriter Justin Theroux (L) and actress Jennifer Aniston attend the 87th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 22, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

(CNN)Justin Theroux has been laying low since he and Jennifer Aniston announced they had separated.

But on Sunday, Theroux broke his silence on social media with a post in support of Austin Pets Alive!, an animal shelter in Texas.
"I cannot understand how they do what they do, day after day, so consistently and lovingly to save so many dogs and cats," he wrote in a caption on a set of photos, which included him cuddling with some pitbull puppies. "I HIGHLY recommend going in and getting your nose bit by a toothless baby pitbull."
    Theroux and Aniston married in 2015.
    "This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year," they said in a joint statement earlier this month. "We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship."
    Neither has spoken publicly about the breakup since the announcement.