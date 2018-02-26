'Celebrity Big Brother' season 1 finale: And the winner is ...

This story contains spoiler's about the finale of "Celebrity Big Brother."

(CNN) The first celebrity edition of "Big Brother" crowned a winner Sunday night.

First, we should tell you it was not Omarosa Manigault.

The veteran reality TV star, who found fame alongside Donald Trump on "The Apprentice," had famously served as director of communications for the Office of Public Liaison at the White House just prior to being cast on "Big Brother."

When her resignation from the White House was announced in December, there was a dispute over whether Manigault had been physically escorted off the White House grounds.

