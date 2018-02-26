CNN 10 - February 27, 2018

Breaking News

February 27, 2018

A change in term limits for China's leadership: That's our first story today on CNN 10, and it's accompanied by an explanation of what it could mean for the world's most populated nation. We're also reporting on a teachers' strike in West Virginia and the manufacturing process for what could become the future of fabrics.
Click here to access the printable version of today's CNN 10 transcript.
