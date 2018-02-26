(CNN) Bollywood superstar Sridevi, one of the Indian film industry's most popular actresses, drowned after passing out in her hotel bathtub in Dubai, police said Monday.

"Following the completion of post-mortem analysis, #DubaiPolice today stated that the death of Indian actress #Sridevi occurred due to drowning in her hotel apartment's bathtub following loss of consciousness," Dubai police tweeted.

Police added that the case had been transferred to Dubai's public prosecution office.

Sridevi, right, with daughters Jhanvi, center, and Khushi in 2012 at the premiere of "English Vinglish."

Bollywood greats and Indian political elites flooded social media with tributes to the actress whose work spanned five decades and included some of the country's most beloved films.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the many who expressed shock at Sridevi's death, with a tweet early Sunday extending his condolences to her family.

Saddened by the untimely demise of noted actor Sridevi. She was a veteran of the film industry, whose long career included diverse roles and memorable performances. My thoughts are with her family and admirers in this hour of grief. May her soul rest in peace: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) February 25, 2018

'One of India's first female superstars'

Born August 13, 1963, Sridevi made her film debut as a child actor at the age of four in "Thunaivan," a Tamil Hindu drama directed by M.A. Thirumugham.

Her first leading Bollywood role came in the 1979 Hindi film "Solva Sawan." Four years later, Sridevi broke through to the list of Bollywood's most highly sought-after actresses with the action comedy "Himmatwala."

Sridevi's credits include some of the most watched films of the '80s and '90s, including "Mawaali" (1983), "Tohfa" (1984), "Nagina" (1986), "Mr. India" (1987), "Chandni" (1989), "Lamhe" (1991) and "Gumrah" (1993).

"I think she really was one of India's first female superstars," Bollywood critic Rajeev Masand told CNN. "It didn't matter who the male actors where, the movies were shouldered by Sridevi."

Sridevi took a break from the limelight to raise two children with her husband, producer Boney Kapoor, before returning to star in the 1997 film "Judaai." In the film, she plays an ambitious housewife who inadvertently marries a man who can't afford the lavish life she aspires to lead.

"Judaai" was a box office hit, but it was Sridevi's performance in Gauri Shinde's 2012 hit, "English Vinglish," that solidified her comeback and confirmed her as one of Bollywood's most treasured and enduring talents.

A picture of Bollywood actress Sridevi Kapoor is seen put up outside her residence in Mumbai on February 26, 2018, following her death.

Sridevi took the starring role of Shashi, an Indian housewife who only speaks Hindi but is thrust onto the streets of New York to help arrange her niece's wedding. After a series of humiliations, Shashi decides she needs to learn English and enrolls in a four-week crash course.

"The way the character has been crafted by Shinde, and interpreted by Sridevi, is gloriously feminine, and uniquely Indian," a review in the Hollywood Reporter said at the time.

Sridevi is credited with inspiring a new generation of Indian actresses by portraying strength with beauty and grace with comedic charm.

"Sridevi is one of the last great heroines of Hindi cinema who could hold her own against any hero," said Rachel Dwyer, Professor of Indian Cultures and Cinema at the SOAS University of London.

"A great beauty, a talented actress, a brilliant dancer, a delightful comedienne, she is a true legend."

Indian Bollywood actors Akshaye Khanna (L) and Sridevi attend a promotional event for the film "Mom in Mumbai" on June 20, 2017.

Sridevi's credits span Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada language films. She had broad appeal and was lauded for her captivating screen presence and versatility, even though she was quiet and reserved off-screen.

Stars pay tribute to Sridevi

Some of the country's most prominent stars took to Twitter to express shock at her death.

Singer Adnan Sami tweeted that he was lost for words at the loss of "India's sweetheart."

I am at a loss for words & jolted as if struck by lightening at this late hour of the night to learn about the shocking & tragic news & untimely demise of #Sridevi ji. Heartbroken. She was India's sweetheart, an incredible artiste & a beautiful human being. Gone too soon. RIP.🙏 pic.twitter.com/VEIveFY4tw — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) February 24, 2018

Actress Kareena Kapoor called Sridevi's passing "heartbreaking."

India's President Ram Nath Kovind and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi offered their condolences.

Shocked to hear of passing of movie star Sridevi. She has left millions of fans heartbroken. Her performances in films such as Moondram Pirai, Lamhe and English Vinglish remain an inspiration for other actors. My condolences to her family and close associates #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) February 25, 2018

Shocked to hear about the sudden and untimely death of one of India's favourite actress, Sridevi.



Sridevi was an incredibly talented and versatile actress whose vast body of work spanned a range of genres and languages.



My condolences to her family. May her soul rest in peace. — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) February 25, 2018

Sridevi's impact was felt far beyond India, with London Mayor Sadiq Khan also paying tribute to the actress, whom he met last December.

Really enjoyed meeting Bollywood icon Sri Devi on my recent trip to India. So sad to hear the news of the death of such a terrifically talented actress, performer and producer. #SriDevi pic.twitter.com/5wDvH8xUwD — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) February 24, 2018

Sridevi is survived by her husband, Boney, and daughters Jhanvi and Khushi Kapoor.