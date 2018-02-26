US State Department's top North Korea diplomat to retire this week

Tokyo (CNN) The US State Department's top diplomat in charge of North Korea policy is retiring at the end of the week.

Joseph Yun, who is in his early 60s, told CNN: "It was completely my decision to retire at this time." He said US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson accepted his resignation "with regret."

Yun is leaving the State Department at a critical time, with expressions of interest in talks from both the United States and North Korea in the wake of the North's participation in the Winter Olympics in South Korea.

A North Korean official told South Korea that the doors were open for dialogue and the US said it was willing to hold talks but would maintain a pressure campaign on Pyongyang to denuclearize.

Relations between North Korea and the United States deteriorated in 2017 as Pyongyang tested long-range missiles it said could reach the US mainland and Washington spearheaded punitive sanctions against the Kim Jong Un regime.

