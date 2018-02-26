(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:
-- President Trump, in a meeting with governors, reiterated his position on eliminating bump stocks and raising the minimum gun purchase age, and urged these lawmakers to not be afraid of the NRA. Trump also said he would have stormed into the Florida high school to stop the gunman as he criticized the response of the deputy on the scene.
-- First lady Melania Trump spoke about the student movement in the wake of the shooting, saying she was "heartened" by the activists.
-- Meanwhile, Congress is back in session and while there is a lot of talk about gun laws, there are no actual plans to tighten them.
-- DACA recipients will still be able to renew their status after the Supreme Court decided not to take up Trump's bid to end the program.
-- The High Court remains sharply divided over a case pitting unions against conservative groups.
-- The FDA will expand access to medication-assisted treatment to combat opioid abuse.
-- Police investigating the deaths of a Slovak investigative journalist and his fiancée said it was likely that their slayings are connected with his work.
-- Director Kevin Smith tweets that he had a massive heart attack.
-- Progestin-based birth control does not have a link with depression, a new study finds.
-- Did you know anyone can create a holiday? This woman created 1,900.