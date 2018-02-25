(CNN) The PyeongChang Olympics have ended with a spectacular closing ceremony that once again saw athletes from North and South Korea marching together.

Preceded by months of mounting tension between North and South Korea and the US, the Games ended with a softening of relations between the two Korean countries, who competed under a united flag.

"The Olympic Winter Games at Pyeongchang has come to an end, but the time of peace will continue," Korean president Moon Jae-in said in closing remarks distributed by the organizing committee ahead of the closing ceremony.

The showpiece attracted a crowd of 35,000 spectators, including dignitaries such as US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka, to the Pyeongchang Olympic stadium.

South Korea's President Moon Jae-in (left), his wife Kim Jung-sook and US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka.

Calls for peace

Both Korean countries competed as one team in the women's hockey and marched under a unified flag at the opening and closing ceremonies.

North Korea also sent cheerleaders and musicians to the Games, while Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, attended the opening ceremony and met with Moon.

The closing ceremony started with the Olympic Stadium aglow with lights, and the crowd counting down together to say "one," when performers representing the athletes entered the stadium.

It also featured traditional and contemporary Korean dance, music, puppets, a giant turtle -- a sacred animal in Korea -- and finished with a thumping dance party for the athletes.

"This celebration of peace that began at Pyeongchang will continue on to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games and the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games," said Moon.

"Here in Korea, we will continue our endeavor to broaden the horizon of peace that began in Pyeonchang."

The unified Korean team enter the stadium.

IOC calls Pyeongchang "a success"

Thomas Bach, the president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), told the crowd: "The Olympic Games of PyeongChang 2018 are the games of new horizons."

He thanked the athletes for their "competitive spirit and fair play" and told the PyeongChang organizing committee: "Thank you from the bottom of my heart."

Addressing Korean President Moon, Bach said: "Thank you for your personal commitment and determination to make these Games so successful in every way."

In remarks distributed by organizers before the closing ceremony, Bach had said: "We have seen here how sport can make the world a better place.

"The way in which the DPRK athletes have been received by their fellow athletes and by the crowds shows the Olympic spirit in action."

Bach ended his speech by bringing athletes from the five continents on to the stage, which included Lindsey Vonn of the US, the world's most successful female ski racer of all time, and Tongan flag bearer Pita Taufatofua.

Photos: The moments of the 2018 Winter Olympics -- in drawings Russia hockey sketch Hide Caption 1 of 49 Photos: The moments of the 2018 Winter Olympics -- in drawings Pyeongchang Closing Ceremony Hide Caption 2 of 49 Photos: The moments of the 2018 Winter Olympics -- in drawings Team USA wins first men's curling gold. Hide Caption 3 of 49 Photos: The moments of the 2018 Winter Olympics -- in drawings USA women beat Canada for ice hockey gold. Hide Caption 4 of 49 Photos: The moments of the 2018 Winter Olympics -- in drawings Sweden's Andre Myhrer wins combined gold. Hide Caption 5 of 49 Photos: The moments of the 2018 Winter Olympics -- in drawings Hungary's gold medal-winning short track skater Sandor Liu Shaolin embraces girlfriend Elise Christie. Hide Caption 6 of 49 Photos: The moments of the 2018 Winter Olympics -- in drawings US skier David Wise wins second straight Olympic halfpipe gold. Hide Caption 7 of 49 Photos: The moments of the 2018 Winter Olympics -- in drawings Kikkan Randall and Jessica Diggins win first US women's cross-country skiing gold. Hide Caption 8 of 49 Photos: The moments of the 2018 Winter Olympics -- in drawings Lindsey Vonn wins downhill bronze. Hide Caption 9 of 49 Photos: The moments of the 2018 Winter Olympics -- in drawings Sofia Goggia wins downhill gold. Hide Caption 10 of 49 Photos: The moments of the 2018 Winter Olympics -- in drawings Nigeria women's bobsleigh. Hide Caption 11 of 49 Photos: The moments of the 2018 Winter Olympics -- in drawings Martin Fourcade Hide Caption 12 of 49 Photos: The moments of the 2018 Winter Olympics -- in drawings Canada's ice dance gold medalists Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir. Hide Caption 13 of 49 Photos: The moments of the 2018 Winter Olympics -- in drawings Team USA reach the men's ice hockey quarterfinals. Hide Caption 14 of 49 Photos: The moments of the 2018 Winter Olympics -- in drawings Cassie Sharpe Hide Caption 15 of 49 Photos: The moments of the 2018 Winter Olympics -- in drawings Lindsey Vonn Hide Caption 16 of 49 Photos: The moments of the 2018 Winter Olympics -- in drawings Canada tied for bobsleigh gold with Germany Hide Caption 17 of 49 Photos: The moments of the 2018 Winter Olympics -- in drawings Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir Hide Caption 18 of 49 Photos: The moments of the 2018 Winter Olympics -- in drawings Gus Kenworthy Hide Caption 19 of 49 Photos: The moments of the 2018 Winter Olympics -- in drawings Nao Kodaira Hide Caption 20 of 49 Photos: The moments of the 2018 Winter Olympics -- in drawings Hide Caption 21 of 49 Photos: The moments of the 2018 Winter Olympics -- in drawings Ester Ledecka Hide Caption 22 of 49 Photos: The moments of the 2018 Winter Olympics -- in drawings Marit Bjoergen Hide Caption 23 of 49 Photos: The moments of the 2018 Winter Olympics -- in drawings Lizzy Yarnold Hide Caption 24 of 49 Photos: The moments of the 2018 Winter Olympics -- in drawings Matthias Mayer Hide Caption 25 of 49 Photos: The moments of the 2018 Winter Olympics -- in drawings Coy Wire Hide Caption 26 of 49 Photos: The moments of the 2018 Winter Olympics -- in drawings Yuzuru Hanyu Hide Caption 27 of 49 Photos: The moments of the 2018 Winter Olympics -- in drawings Hide Caption 28 of 49 Photos: The moments of the 2018 Winter Olympics -- in drawings Michela Moioli Hide Caption 29 of 49 Photos: The moments of the 2018 Winter Olympics -- in drawings Pierre Vaultier Hide Caption 30 of 49 Photos: The moments of the 2018 Winter Olympics -- in drawings Mikaela Shiffrin Hide Caption 31 of 49 Photos: The moments of the 2018 Winter Olympics -- in drawings Aksel Lund Svindal Hide Caption 32 of 49 Photos: The moments of the 2018 Winter Olympics -- in drawings Hide Caption 33 of 49 Photos: The moments of the 2018 Winter Olympics -- in drawings Hide Caption 34 of 49 Photos: The moments of the 2018 Winter Olympics -- in drawings Shaun White Hide Caption 35 of 49 Photos: The moments of the 2018 Winter Olympics -- in drawings Chloe Kim Hide Caption 36 of 49 Photos: The moments of the 2018 Winter Olympics -- in drawings Marcel Hirscher Hide Caption 37 of 49 Photos: The moments of the 2018 Winter Olympics -- in drawings Adam RIppon Hide Caption 38 of 49 Photos: The moments of the 2018 Winter Olympics -- in drawings Mirai Nagasu Hide Caption 39 of 49 Photos: The moments of the 2018 Winter Olympics -- in drawings Red Gerard Hide Caption 40 of 49 Photos: The moments of the 2018 Winter Olympics -- in drawings Hide Caption 41 of 49 Photos: The moments of the 2018 Winter Olympics -- in drawings Shiva Keshavan Hide Caption 42 of 49 Photos: The moments of the 2018 Winter Olympics -- in drawings Charlotte Kalla Hide Caption 43 of 49 Photos: The moments of the 2018 Winter Olympics -- in drawings Shani Davis Hide Caption 44 of 49 Photos: The moments of the 2018 Winter Olympics -- in drawings Hide Caption 45 of 49 Photos: The moments of the 2018 Winter Olympics -- in drawings Kim Yo Yong and US vice president Mike Pence Hide Caption 46 of 49 Photos: The moments of the 2018 Winter Olympics -- in drawings Pita Taufatofua Hide Caption 47 of 49 Photos: The moments of the 2018 Winter Olympics -- in drawings Hide Caption 48 of 49 Photos: The moments of the 2018 Winter Olympics -- in drawings Hide Caption 49 of 49

No major scandals

The 23rd Winter Olympics, the first in South Korea since the 1988 Seoul Summer Games, passed by without any major scandals or organizational hiccups, though there were some sporadic cases of doping.

Earlier Sunday there was controversy after the Olympic Athlete from Russia (OAR) team beat Germany to win the men's ice hockey gold and then sang the Russian national anthem while the Olympic song was being played at the medal ceremony against IOC stipulations.

The IOC had banned Russia from competing in the Winter Games because of state-sponsored doping before and during the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

Instead, the IOC allowed 168 Russian athletes to compete as the Olympic Athlete from Russia (OAR) team under a neutral flag, provided they could prove there were clean.

Although two Russian athletes on the OAR team tested positive for banned substances during the Games, the IOC on Sunday ruled it will lift the country's Olympic ban, provided there aren't any more doping cases from its athletes in Pyeongchang.

However, the IOC did not allow the OAR team to march under the Russian flag in the closing ceremony.

Women own the games

In the first week of the Games, the weather took center stage as high winds wreaked havoc with the schedule, ending the multiple gold medal hopes of US ski star Mikaela Shiffrin, who leaves Pyeongchang with one gold and one silver.

JUST WATCHED Mikaela Shiffrin reflects on Winter Olympics Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Mikaela Shiffrin reflects on Winter Olympics 04:58

Over 3,000 athletes from 92 countries had competed for 102 gold medals, helped by some 20,000 volunteers.

Women provided the breakout performances of the Games, with an unknown Czech athlete, Ester Ledecka, taking center stage as she became the first person to triumph in two different sports at a Winter Olympics when she followed up her shock win in the super-G alpine skiing with gold in the snowboarding parallel slalom.

Although the 22-year-old Ledecka was the fifth athlete to win in two sports at one Games, she was the first to do it in two completely different events as the previous double wins had been achieved in Nordic ski competitions.

Ledecka is a once-in-a-generation talent

Bjoergen bows out as greatest of all time

The last event of the Olympics, the women's cross-country 30-kilometer mass start (classic) was won, perhaps fittingly, by Marit Bjoergen, who ended her Olympic career as the greatest winter Olympian of all time.

Waving the Norwegian flag and with a beaming smile on her face as she crossed the finish line in one hour, 22 minutes and 17.6 seconds, the 37-year-old mother-of-one clinched a record eighth gold medal.

A few hours later, Bjoergen received her gold medal during the closing ceremony in the stadium from IOC president Bach.

Norway's Marit Bjoergen celebrates after winning the women's 30km cross-country mass start.

Norways tops medals table

It was her fifth medal at the Pyeongchang Games, and her 15th overall. It was also the 39th medal for Norway, a winter Olympic record. Germany was second on the medals table with 31 medals while Canada finished third with 29.

The US sent its biggest ever team but finished in a disappointing fourth place on the medals table with 23 medals, which was well below its target of 37 and its worst performance in 20 years. Great Britain won five medals, its most ever at a Winter Games.

The host nation ended the games in seventh place with 17 medals.

Norway's gold medallists Ingvild Flugstad Oestberg, Astrid Uhrenholdt Jacobsen, Ragnhild Haga and Marit Bjeorgen pose on the podium during the medal ceremony for the cross country women's 4x5km relay.

Closing ceremony

The first part of the closing ceremony featured a young guitarist playing from the highest spot in the stadium, and a solo dancer performing Korea's traditional Spring Dance of Nightingale on the ground stage with the sound of geomungo, a traditional Korean string instrument, resonating through the stadium.

Flagbearers arrive during the closing ceremony.

The crowd let out a huge roar when the athletes, many waving flags and dancing with each other, entered the stadium to a live band playing Korean music.

But the biggest cheer was reserved for the unified North and Korean team, who entered the arena together for the second time in 17 days.

The Pyeongchang Games officially ended with the traditional raising of the Greek flag, the lowering of the Olympic flag and the Beijing 2022 flag handover ceremony before the Olympic flame was extinguished.