PyeongChang Games end with spectacular closing ceremony -- and calls for peace

By Danielle Rossingh, for CNN

Updated 9:25 AM ET, Sun February 25, 2018

The Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics kicked off with a bang on February 9. It was the second Olympics to be held in Korea after Seoul hosted the 1988 Summer Games.
The Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics kicked off with a bang on February 9. It was the second Olympics to be held in Korea after Seoul hosted the 1988 Summer Games.
Whether a symbol of diplomacy or propaganda, North Korea&#39;s cheerleading squad made for mesmerizing viewing. The 230-strong troupe could be seen singing and clapping their country&#39;s athletes -- perfectly in sync.
Whether a symbol of diplomacy or propaganda, North Korea's cheerleading squad made for mesmerizing viewing. The 230-strong troupe could be seen singing and clapping their country's athletes -- perfectly in sync.
A record number of 2,920 athletes from 92 countries participated in PyeongChang 2018. Team USA sent the largest number of Olympians, with 242 competing.
A record number of 2,920 athletes from 92 countries participated in PyeongChang 2018. Team USA sent the largest number of Olympians, with 242 competing.
America&#39;s sweetheart Mikaela Shiffrin was set to be the standout star of the Games. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2018/02/24/sport/mikaela-shiffrin-cnn-five-golds-winter-olympics-intl/index.html&quot;&gt;She took home two medals -- a gold in the giant slalom and a silver in the alpine combined, after narrowly missing out in the women&#39;s slalom. &lt;/a&gt;
America's sweetheart Mikaela Shiffrin was set to be the standout star of the Games. She took home two medals -- a gold in the giant slalom and a silver in the alpine combined, after narrowly missing out in the women's slalom.
Austrian superstar Marcel Hirscher won his first Olympic gold in the alpine combined on day four. On day nine, he won his second, in the giant slalom. But the 28-year-old missed out on a third, after crashing in the men&#39;s slalom.
Austrian superstar Marcel Hirscher won his first Olympic gold in the alpine combined on day four. On day nine, he won his second, in the giant slalom. But the 28-year-old missed out on a third, after crashing in the men's slalom.
Aksel Lund Svindal of Norway became the oldest Olympic alpine skiing champion at the age of 35. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2018/02/21/sport/aksel-svindal-and-mom/index.html&quot;&gt;He was also the first from his country to win gold in the downhill event.&lt;/a&gt;
Aksel Lund Svindal of Norway became the oldest Olympic alpine skiing champion at the age of 35. He was also the first from his country to win gold in the downhill event.
It was the last Olympics for American Lindsey Vonn, the most successful women&#39;s ski racer of all time. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2018/02/17/sport/lindsey-vonn-super-g-julie-foudy-intl/index.html&quot;&gt;She was denied gold in her signature event, the downhill, walking away with bronze.&lt;/a&gt; She failed to complete her last Olympic race, after missing a gate in the slalom.
It was the last Olympics for American Lindsey Vonn, the most successful women's ski racer of all time. She was denied gold in her signature event, the downhill, walking away with bronze. She failed to complete her last Olympic race, after missing a gate in the slalom.
It was the Italian, Sofia Goggia -- who is currently leading the World Cup downhill standings -- that beat Vonn to gold. The 25-year-old became the first Italian to win gold in the women&#39;s downhill.
It was the Italian, Sofia Goggia -- who is currently leading the World Cup downhill standings -- that beat Vonn to gold. The 25-year-old became the first Italian to win gold in the women's downhill.
Canadian skating duo, Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir, won gold with their dazzling performance to songs from the &quot;Moulin Rouge&quot; soundtrack in the figure skating final. Their passion and chemistry sent the internet into meltdown, as fans couldn&#39;t believe their relationship was no more than a &quot;business&quot; one.
Canadian skating duo, Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir, won gold with their dazzling performance to songs from the "Moulin Rouge" soundtrack in the figure skating final. Their passion and chemistry sent the internet into meltdown, as fans couldn't believe their relationship was no more than a "business" one.
The tragic story of skater Elise Christie gripped the Brits. She was disqualified from the 1,000m heats following heavy crashes in both the 500m final and the semifinal of the 1,500m. History seems to repeat itself -- Christie was also disqualified from all three events at Sochi 2014.
The tragic story of skater Elise Christie gripped the Brits. She was disqualified from the 1,000m heats following heavy crashes in both the 500m final and the semifinal of the 1,500m. History seems to repeat itself -- Christie was also disqualified from all three events at Sochi 2014.
Japan was enthralled by Yuzuru Hanyu, who became the first male figure skater since 1952 to win back-to-back skating golds. At the end of his routine, fans showered the rink with Winnie the Pooh toys, Hanyu&#39;s lucky charm.
Japan was enthralled by Yuzuru Hanyu, who became the first male figure skater since 1952 to win back-to-back skating golds. At the end of his routine, fans showered the rink with Winnie the Pooh toys, Hanyu's lucky charm.
US teenage Chloe Kim made history, becoming the youngest female Winter Olympic gold medalist. The 17-year-old got a near-perfect score of 98.25 in the women&#39;s halfpipe.
US teenage Chloe Kim made history, becoming the youngest female Winter Olympic gold medalist. The 17-year-old got a near-perfect score of 98.25 in the women's halfpipe.
America&#39;s Gus Kenworthy made the headlines not for his snowboarding prowess, but for kissing his boyfriend, Mathew Wakes, live on TV. The moment was hailed as a celebration of LGBTQ pride.
America's Gus Kenworthy made the headlines not for his snowboarding prowess, but for kissing his boyfriend, Mathew Wakes, live on TV. The moment was hailed as a celebration of LGBTQ pride.
In a big upset for curling&#39;s three-time defending gold medalist Canada, Team USA beat them 5-3 in the semifinals. This takes them to the gold medal match against Sweden, for the first time in US curling history.
In a big upset for curling's three-time defending gold medalist Canada, Team USA beat them 5-3 in the semifinals. This takes them to the gold medal match against Sweden, for the first time in US curling history.
Following Russia&#39;s doping scandal, the country was banned from the Winter Olympics, with 169 of their athletes allowed to compete as neutrals. But, in a shocking turn of events, two of Team OAR&#39;s curlers -- husband and wife -- were stripped of their bronze medals after one of them, Aleksandr Krushelnitckii, tested positive for the banned substance meldonium.
Following Russia's doping scandal, the country was banned from the Winter Olympics, with 169 of their athletes allowed to compete as neutrals. But, in a shocking turn of events, two of Team OAR's curlers -- husband and wife -- were stripped of their bronze medals after one of them, Aleksandr Krushelnitckii, tested positive for the banned substance meldonium.
Wojtek Wolski turned heads, playing on Canada&#39;s Olympic ice hockey team, just 16 months after breaking his neck.
Wojtek Wolski turned heads, playing on Canada's Olympic ice hockey team, just 16 months after breaking his neck.
Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson scored the winning goal in a penalty shootout to give the United States a 3-2 victory against Canada, the four-time defending Olympic champion.
Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson scored the winning goal in a penalty shootout to give the United States a 3-2 victory against Canada, the four-time defending Olympic champion.
Jessica Diggins pipped her Swedish rival to claim the Olympic title in the cross country team sprint final on day 12. Along with her teammate Kikkan Randall, they will be the first American women ever to win gold medals in cross country skiing.
Jessica Diggins pipped her Swedish rival to claim the Olympic title in the cross country team sprint final on day 12. Along with her teammate Kikkan Randall, they will be the first American women ever to win gold medals in cross country skiing.
Pita Taufatofua competed in Taekwondo at the summer games Rio 2016. This wasn&#39;t enough for the Tongan flag-bearer, and he decided to take on the winter ones too, competing in the 15-kilometer cross country skiing event. He crossed the line in 114th position.
Pita Taufatofua competed in Taekwondo at the summer games Rio 2016. This wasn't enough for the Tongan flag-bearer, and he decided to take on the winter ones too, competing in the 15-kilometer cross country skiing event. He crossed the line in 114th position.
The Jamaican women bobsled team made their Olympic debut at PyeongChang, 30 years after the men&#39;s team captured hearts around the world, inspiring the movie, &quot;Cool Runnings.&quot;
The Jamaican women bobsled team made their Olympic debut at PyeongChang, 30 years after the men's team captured hearts around the world, inspiring the movie, "Cool Runnings."
Fans look on at the luge women&#39;s singles on day four of the games. 1,045,727 tickets were sold to spectators throughout the games.
Fans look on at the luge women's singles on day four of the games. 1,045,727 tickets were sold to spectators throughout the games.
08 olympics unfurled 0209north korean cheerleaders08 what a shot 1219shiffrin celeb teaseWinter Olympics Marcel Hirscher giant slalomsvindal downhill gold mdalvonn12 winter olympics 0221 downhill01 olympics 0220 UNFURLEDelise christie pyeongchangyuzuru hanyu bearsChloe Kim Kenworthy fansUS beat Canada curlingAlexander Krushelnitzky dopingWojtek Wolski ice hockey day 9 olympics03 olympics US hockey win STORYJessica Diggins cross country skiing12 olympics unfurled 0209Jamaica bobsled team 138 winter olympics 0213 fans

Story highlights

  • "The time of peace will continue," Korean president Moon Jae-in tells crowd
  • Closing ceremony attended by 35,000 people, including Ivanka Trump
  • Norway tops medals table with winter Olympic record 39 medals

(CNN)The PyeongChang Olympics have ended with a spectacular closing ceremony that once again saw athletes from North and South Korea marching together.

Preceded by months of mounting tension between North and South Korea and the US, the Games ended with a softening of relations between the two Korean countries, who competed under a united flag.
"The Olympic Winter Games at Pyeongchang has come to an end, but the time of peace will continue," Korean president Moon Jae-in said in closing remarks distributed by the organizing committee ahead of the closing ceremony.
    The showpiece attracted a crowd of 35,000 spectators, including dignitaries such as US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka, to the Pyeongchang Olympic stadium.
    South Korea&#39;s President Moon Jae-in (left), his wife Kim Jung-sook and US President Donald Trump&#39;s daughter Ivanka.
    South Korea's President Moon Jae-in (left), his wife Kim Jung-sook and US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka.
    Calls for peace

    Both Korean countries competed as one team in the women's hockey and marched under a unified flag at the opening and closing ceremonies.
    North Korea also sent cheerleaders and musicians to the Games, while Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, attended the opening ceremony and met with Moon.
    The closing ceremony started with the Olympic Stadium aglow with lights, and the crowd counting down together to say "one," when performers representing the athletes entered the stadium.
    It also featured traditional and contemporary Korean dance, music, puppets, a giant turtle -- a sacred animal in Korea -- and finished with a thumping dance party for the athletes.
    "This celebration of peace that began at Pyeongchang will continue on to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games and the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games," said Moon.
    "Here in Korea, we will continue our endeavor to broaden the horizon of peace that began in Pyeonchang."
    The unified Korean team enter the stadium.
    The unified Korean team enter the stadium.
    IOC calls Pyeongchang "a success"

    Thomas Bach, the president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), told the crowd: "The Olympic Games of PyeongChang 2018 are the games of new horizons."
    He thanked the athletes for their "competitive spirit and fair play" and told the PyeongChang organizing committee: "Thank you from the bottom of my heart."
    Addressing Korean President Moon, Bach said: "Thank you for your personal commitment and determination to make these Games so successful in every way."
    In remarks distributed by organizers before the closing ceremony, Bach had said: "We have seen here how sport can make the world a better place.
    "The way in which the DPRK athletes have been received by their fellow athletes and by the crowds shows the Olympic spirit in action."
    Bach ended his speech by bringing athletes from the five continents on to the stage, which included Lindsey Vonn of the US, the world's most successful female ski racer of all time, and Tongan flag bearer Pita Taufatofua.
    Russia hockey sketch
    Russia hockey sketch
    Pyeongchang Closing Ceremony
    Pyeongchang Closing Ceremony
    Team USA wins first men&#39;s curling gold.
    Team USA wins first men's curling gold.
    USA women beat Canada for ice hockey gold.
    USA women beat Canada for ice hockey gold.
    Sweden&#39;s Andre Myhrer wins combined gold.
    Sweden's Andre Myhrer wins combined gold.
    Hungary&#39;s gold medal-winning short track skater Sandor Liu Shaolin embraces girlfriend Elise Christie.
    Hungary's gold medal-winning short track skater Sandor Liu Shaolin embraces girlfriend Elise Christie.
    US skier David Wise wins second straight Olympic halfpipe gold.
    US skier David Wise wins second straight Olympic halfpipe gold.
    Kikkan Randall and Jessica Diggins win first US women&#39;s cross-country skiing gold.
    Kikkan Randall and Jessica Diggins win first US women's cross-country skiing gold.
    Lindsey Vonn wins downhill bronze.
    Lindsey Vonn wins downhill bronze.
    Sofia Goggia wins downhill gold.
    Sofia Goggia wins downhill gold.
    Nigeria women&#39;s bobsleigh.
    Nigeria women's bobsleigh.
    Martin Fourcade
    Martin Fourcade
    Canada&#39;s ice dance gold medalists Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir.
    Canada's ice dance gold medalists Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir.
    Team USA reach the men&#39;s ice hockey quarterfinals.
    Team USA reach the men's ice hockey quarterfinals.
    Cassie Sharpe
    Cassie Sharpe
    Lindsey Vonn
    Lindsey Vonn
    Canada tied for bobsleigh gold with Germany
    Canada tied for bobsleigh gold with Germany
    Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir
    Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir
    Gus Kenworthy
    Gus Kenworthy
    Nao Kodaira
    Nao Kodaira
    Oystein-Braaten slopestyle Olympics
    Ester Ledecka
    Ester Ledecka
    Marit Bjoergen
    Marit Bjoergen
    Lizzy Yarnold
    Lizzy Yarnold
    Matthias Mayer
    Matthias Mayer
    Coy Wire
    Coy Wire
    Yuzuru Hanyu
    Yuzuru Hanyu
    North Korean skaters Winter Olympics sketch
    Michela Moioli
    Michela Moioli
    Pierre Vaultier
    Pierre Vaultier
    Mikaela Shiffrin
    Mikaela Shiffrin
    Aksel Lund Svindal
    Aksel Lund Svindal
    north korean illustration
    Doubles luge sketch
    Shaun White
    Shaun White
    Chloe Kim
    Chloe Kim
    Marcel Hirscher
    Marcel Hirscher
    Adam RIppon
    Adam RIppon
    Mirai Nagasu
    Mirai Nagasu
    Red Gerard
    Red Gerard
    bloemen new sketch
    Shiva Keshavan
    Shiva Keshavan
    Charlotte Kalla
    Charlotte Kalla
    Shani Davis
    Shani Davis
    Gangnam Style sketch
    Kim Yo Yong and US vice president Mike Pence
    Kim Yo Yong and US vice president Mike Pence
    Pita Taufatofua
    Pita Taufatofua
    selfie sketch
    peace sketch
    russia hockey sketchpyeongchang closing ceremony sketchTeam USA curling gold Winter OlympicsUSA women ice hockey gold OlympicsAndre Myhrer skiing slalom gold OlympicsElise Christie and boyfriend short track OlympicsDavid Wise ski halfpipe gold OlympicsKikkan Randall crosscountry OlympicsLindsey Vonn downhill bronze sketch OlympicsSofia Goggia womens downhill winner OlympicsNigeria bobsleigh sketch Winter OlympicsMartin Fourcade sketch Winter olympicsTessa Virtue Scott Moir ice dance sketch winter OlympicsTeam USA ice hockey sketch winter OlympicsCassie Sharpe sketch halfpipe Winter OlympicsLindsey Vonn sketch downhill training OlympicsCanada bobsleigh gold OlympicsTessa Virtue Scott Moir figure skating WInter OlympicsGus KenworthyNao Kodaira speed skater Japan&#39;s OlympicsOystein-Braaten slopestyle Olympicsledecka sketchMarit Bjoergenyarnold sketchMatthias Mayer super G gold sketch OlympicsCoy Wire sketch Winter OlympicsYuzuru Hanyu Japan figre skating sketch OlympicsNorth Korean skaters Winter Olympics sketchMichaela Moioli snowboard cross Olympics sketch2Pierre Vaultier snowboard cross sketch OlympicsMikaela Shiffrin giant slalom gold winter olympicsAksel Lund Svindal Winter Olympics downhill Pyeongchang sketchnorth korean illustrationDoubles luge sketchShuan White sketch Winter Olympics gold medal Chloe Kim sketch Winter OlympicsMarcel Hirscher sketch Winter OlympicsAdam Rippon sketch Winter Olympicsmirai nagasu sketchRed Gerard Olympics cartoonbloemen new sketchshiva keshavan drawingCharlotte Kallashani davis sketchGangnam Style sketchKim Yo Jong and US Vice President Mike PencePita Taufatofua sketchselfie sketchpeace sketch
    No major scandals

    The 23rd Winter Olympics, the first in South Korea since the 1988 Seoul Summer Games, passed by without any major scandals or organizational hiccups, though there were some sporadic cases of doping.
    Earlier Sunday there was controversy after the Olympic Athlete from Russia (OAR) team beat Germany to win the men's ice hockey gold and then sang the Russian national anthem while the Olympic song was being played at the medal ceremony against IOC stipulations.
    The IOC had banned Russia from competing in the Winter Games because of state-sponsored doping before and during the 2014 Sochi Olympics.
    Instead, the IOC allowed 168 Russian athletes to compete as the Olympic Athlete from Russia (OAR) team under a neutral flag, provided they could prove there were clean.
    Although two Russian athletes on the OAR team tested positive for banned substances during the Games, the IOC on Sunday ruled it will lift the country's Olympic ban, provided there aren't any more doping cases from its athletes in Pyeongchang.
    However, the IOC did not allow the OAR team to march under the Russian flag in the closing ceremony.
    Women own the games

    In the first week of the Games, the weather took center stage as high winds wreaked havoc with the schedule, ending the multiple gold medal hopes of US ski star Mikaela Shiffrin, who leaves Pyeongchang with one gold and one silver.
    Mikaela Shiffrin reflects on Winter Olympics
    mikaela shiffrin winter olympics intv_00030312

      Mikaela Shiffrin reflects on Winter Olympics

    Over 3,000 athletes from 92 countries had competed for 102 gold medals, helped by some 20,000 volunteers.
    Women provided the breakout performances of the Games, with an unknown Czech athlete, Ester Ledecka, taking center stage as she became the first person to triumph in two different sports at a Winter Olympics when she followed up her shock win in the super-G alpine skiing with gold in the snowboarding parallel slalom.
    Although the 22-year-old Ledecka was the fifth athlete to win in two sports at one Games, she was the first to do it in two completely different events as the previous double wins had been achieved in Nordic ski competitions.
    Ledecka is a once-in-a-generation talent
    Bjoergen bows out as greatest of all time

    The last event of the Olympics, the women's cross-country 30-kilometer mass start (classic) was won, perhaps fittingly, by Marit Bjoergen, who ended her Olympic career as the greatest winter Olympian of all time.
    Waving the Norwegian flag and with a beaming smile on her face as she crossed the finish line in one hour, 22 minutes and 17.6 seconds, the 37-year-old mother-of-one clinched a record eighth gold medal.
    A few hours later, Bjoergen received her gold medal during the closing ceremony in the stadium from IOC president Bach.
    Norway&#39;s Marit Bjoergen celebrates after winning the women&#39;s 30km cross-country mass start.
    Norway's Marit Bjoergen celebrates after winning the women's 30km cross-country mass start.
    Norways tops medals table

    It was her fifth medal at the Pyeongchang Games, and her 15th overall. It was also the 39th medal for Norway, a winter Olympic record. Germany was second on the medals table with 31 medals while Canada finished third with 29.
    The US sent its biggest ever team but finished in a disappointing fourth place on the medals table with 23 medals, which was well below its target of 37 and its worst performance in 20 years. Great Britain won five medals, its most ever at a Winter Games.
    The host nation ended the games in seventh place with 17 medals.
    Norway&#39;s gold medallists Ingvild Flugstad Oestberg, Astrid Uhrenholdt Jacobsen, Ragnhild Haga and Marit Bjeorgen pose on the podium during the medal ceremony for the cross country women&#39;s 4x5km relay.
    Norway's gold medallists Ingvild Flugstad Oestberg, Astrid Uhrenholdt Jacobsen, Ragnhild Haga and Marit Bjeorgen pose on the podium during the medal ceremony for the cross country women's 4x5km relay.
    Closing ceremony

    The first part of the closing ceremony featured a young guitarist playing from the highest spot in the stadium, and a solo dancer performing Korea's traditional Spring Dance of Nightingale on the ground stage with the sound of geomungo, a traditional Korean string instrument, resonating through the stadium.
    Flagbearers arrive during the closing ceremony.
    Flagbearers arrive during the closing ceremony.
    The crowd let out a huge roar when the athletes, many waving flags and dancing with each other, entered the stadium to a live band playing Korean music.
    But the biggest cheer was reserved for the unified North and Korean team, who entered the arena together for the second time in 17 days.
    The Pyeongchang Games officially ended with the traditional raising of the Greek flag, the lowering of the Olympic flag and the Beijing 2022 flag handover ceremony before the Olympic flame was extinguished.