Russians win men's ice hockey gold -- then sing Russian national anthem

By Danielle Rossingh, for CNN

Updated 5:53 AM ET, Sun February 25, 2018

Fireworks explode behind the Olympic flame at the start of the closing ceremony.
Fireworks explode behind the Olympic flame at the start of the closing ceremony.
Figure skaters Madison Chock and Evan Bates walk with Team USA during the closing ceremony.
Figure skaters Madison Chock and Evan Bates walk with Team USA during the closing ceremony.
Performers carry the South Korean flag during the closing ceremony.
Performers carry the South Korean flag during the closing ceremony.
Ivanka Trump, daughter and senior adviser to US President Donald Trump, attends the ceremony with South Korean President Moon Jae-in and his wife, Kim Jung-sook. At right is Chinese Vice Premier Liu Yandong.
Ivanka Trump, daughter and senior adviser to US President Donald Trump, attends the ceremony with South Korean President Moon Jae-in and his wife, Kim Jung-sook. At right is Chinese Vice Premier Liu Yandong.
Flagbearers arrive to the closing ceremony.
Flagbearers arrive to the closing ceremony.
The Olympic athletes from Russia celebrate after winning the men&#39;s hockey final. They defeated Germany 4-3 in overtime.
The Olympic athletes from Russia celebrate after winning the men's hockey final. They defeated Germany 4-3 in overtime.
Norwegian cross-country skier Marit Bjørgen celebrates after winning the final event of these Olympics. She finished with five medals in Pyeongchang and is the most decorated Winter Olympian of all time (15 medals in all).
Norwegian cross-country skier Marit Bjørgen celebrates after winning the final event of these Olympics. She finished with five medals in Pyeongchang and is the most decorated Winter Olympian of all time (15 medals in all).
Germany&#39;s Felix Schutz, right, checks Russian Yegor Yakovlev in the gold-medal hockey game.
Germany's Felix Schutz, right, checks Russian Yegor Yakovlev in the gold-medal hockey game.
A hockey fan shows his support for Russia.
A hockey fan shows his support for Russia.
Chinese figure skater Jin Boyang performs during the exhibition gala.
Chinese figure skater Jin Boyang performs during the exhibition gala.
The Swedish women&#39;s curling team celebrates its win over South Korea in the gold-medal game.
The Swedish women's curling team celebrates its win over South Korea in the gold-medal game.
Ivanka Trump talks to US athlete Lauren Gibbs as they attend the four-man bobsled event. Gibbs won silver in the two-woman bobsled earlier in these Games.
Ivanka Trump talks to US athlete Lauren Gibbs as they attend the four-man bobsled event. Gibbs won silver in the two-woman bobsled earlier in these Games.
Italian figure skaters Valentina Marchei and Ondrej Hotarek perform in the gala exhibition.
Italian figure skaters Valentina Marchei and Ondrej Hotarek perform in the gala exhibition.
Singer Bada performs at the gold-medal hockey game.
Singer Bada performs at the gold-medal hockey game.
A Polish bobsled team piloted by Mateusz Luty reacts after its final run.
A Polish bobsled team piloted by Mateusz Luty reacts after its final run.
The bobsled piloted by Germany&#39;s Nico Walther makes its way down the track. Walther&#39;s team finished in a tie for silver.
The bobsled piloted by Germany's Nico Walther makes its way down the track. Walther's team finished in a tie for silver.
  • Olympic Athlete from Russia team wins men's ice hockey gold
  • It's OAR's 17th medal, but only second gold medal
  • OAR had been pre-tournament favorite following absence of NHL players
  • Russian athletes sang national anthem at medal ceremony

(CNN)There was controversy after the Olympic Athlete from Russia (OAR) team beat Germany to win men's ice hockey gold Sunday and then sang the Russian national anthem while the Olympic song was being played at the medal ceremony.

That was in violation of the strict neutrality rules the International Olympic Committee (IOC) had set out for the OAR team, which was made up of more than 160 Russian athletes who were able to prove they hadn't been doping after their country was banned from PyeongChang 2018 because of alleged state-sponsored doping before and during the 2014 Sochi Olympics.
"I think from the beginning we had this inkling inside each one of us and then, as we lined up, we said we will sing the anthem and that's it," Bogdan Kiselevich told reporters after the OAR's 4-3 overtime win.
    *We're prohibited from having the flag so we had to do something at least. We sang because we're Russian people and when you win, the anthem is played. It was in our souls and heart."
    Questioned whether he was afraid the team would be punished for singing the anthem, Kiselevich responded: "It's freedom of speech."
    The OAR team's Nikita Gusev had scored in the final minute of regulation to force overtime.
    Kirill Kaprizov then scored the gold-medal-clinching goal to hand the team its 17th medal, but only its second gold medal of the Games. The last time Russia won's men's Olympic ice hockey gold was back in 1992 when it competed as the Unified Team following the break up of the Soviet Union.
    A few hours before the ice hockey finals, the IOC had decided not to let the OAR athletes march into the Olympic stadium later for Sunday's Closing Ceremony under the Russian flag and in their national colors.
    After the OAR team's ice hockey win, US slopestyle skier Gus Kenworthy tweeted: "Russia's biggest win since the 2016 US Presidential election."
    The German ice hockey team in action during the gold medal match.
    The German ice hockey team in action during the gold medal match.
    Germany silver, Canada bronze

    Germany, the 60-1 outsiders, had pulled off one of the biggest upsets in Olympic history when it knocked out nine-time Olympic champions Canada in the semifinals, but there was no fairytale ending.
    Despite Sunday's defeat, Germany's 2018 silver medal ended a 42-year medal drought in men's ice hockey. No German team had reached the Olympic podium since West Germany claimed bronze at the Innsbruck Games in 1976.
    Canada, which had won three gold medals in the past four Olympics, defeated the Czech Republic on Saturday to take bronze.