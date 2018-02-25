Story highlights Olympic Athlete from Russia team wins men's ice hockey gold

(CNN) There was controversy after the Olympic Athlete from Russia (OAR) team beat Germany to win men's ice hockey gold Sunday and then sang the Russian national anthem while the Olympic song was being played at the medal ceremony.

That was in violation of the strict neutrality rules the International Olympic Committee (IOC) had set out for the OAR team, which was made up of more than 160 Russian athletes who were able to prove they hadn't been doping after their country was banned from PyeongChang 2018 because of alleged state-sponsored doping before and during the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

"I think from the beginning we had this inkling inside each one of us and then, as we lined up, we said we will sing the anthem and that's it," Bogdan Kiselevich told reporters after the OAR's 4-3 overtime win.

*We're prohibited from having the flag so we had to do something at least. We sang because we're Russian people and when you win, the anthem is played. It was in our souls and heart."

Questioned whether he was afraid the team would be punished for singing the anthem, Kiselevich responded: "It's freedom of speech."

