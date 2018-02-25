North Koreans arrive for PyeongChang Games closing ceremony

Pyeongchang, South Korea (CNN) A high-level North Korean delegation has arrived in South Korea for the closing ceremony of the PyeongChang Winter Games and scheduled talks with South Korean officials.

Led by Kim Yong Chol, vice chairman of the Party Central Committee, the eight-member delegation arrived at Dorasan, Paju, just south of the inter-Korean border at 10 a.m. Sunday local time (8 p.m. Saturday ET)

The inclusion of Kim, a former spy chief who's on the list of individuals sanctioned by the US and South Korea, is considered controversial given his past ties to a fatal torpedo attack on a South Korean warship in 2010.

On Sunday, South Korea confirmed another interesting name on the list: Choi Kang Il, the deputy director of the North American affairs.

Kim Yong Chol (C), who leads a North Korean high-level delegation to attend the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games closing ceremony.

Choi's inclusion has raised suggestions there may be a meeting, however informal, between the US and North Korea.

Read More