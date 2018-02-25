Story highlights 'Magic Marit' wins women's cross-country 30-kilometer mass start.

It's Bjoergen's eighth gold medal

Norwegian has won 15 medals in total

Her success puts Norway top of final medal table

(CNN) The incomparable Marit Bjoergen wrote another page Sunday in her remarkable Winter Olympic story, winning the final gold medal of the 2018 PyeongChang Games in the women's cross-country 30-kilometer mass start.

The skier, who turns 38 in March, finished almost two minutes ahead of Finland's Krista Pärmäkoski as Bjoergen increased her Olympic medal haul to eight golds and 15 in total -- the most of any Winter Olympian in history.

The 37-year-old's latest medal brought Norway's total haul to 39 medals -- eight more than Germany -- a record for a single Olympic Winter Games.

Given its population is only 5.2 million people, Norway's athletes have delivered impressively for the Scandinavian country as it broke the US' record of 37 medals at a single Winter Games in 2010.

Norway's Marit Bjoergen celebrates after winning the women's 30km cross-country mass start.

Marit Bjoergen holds aloft the Norwegian flag after winning her eighth Olympic gold medal.

