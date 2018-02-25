Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump says a military parade in Washington could take place on Veterans Day or the Fourth of July, adding that it would be "something great for the spirit of the country."

"The generals would love to do it, I tell you, and so would I," Trump told Fox News' Jeanine Pirro on Saturday night, pitching it as "a great representative parade. We'd have a lot of plane flyovers."

The President acknowledged, however, that the production would have to come at a "reasonable cost" and said the government is still in preliminary talks about the idea.

Trump also said he was inspired by the Bastille Day parade in France, noting that "it was quite something."

"It's just preliminarily being discussed," Trump said. "But we're talking about probably Veterans Day. I like July 4th because July 4th in Washington, DC, would be beautiful. It would be up and down Pennsylvania Avenue."

