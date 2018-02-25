Ivanka Trump stands and claps for North and South Korean Olympic Athletes

(CNN) Ivanka Trump stood up and clapped alongside South Korean President Moon Jae-in and his wife as North and South Korean athletes entered the 2018 Winter Olympics' closing ceremony.

President Donald Trump's daughter is leading the US delegation at the ceremony in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

The North Korean athletes waved their own flag alongside South Korean athletes and their flag.

During the opening ceremony, athletes from the North and South marched with the flag of a unified Korean peninsula.

CNN's Paula Hancocks says she only spotted a few unified flags during the closing ceremony.

Read More