Washington (CNN) Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said Sunday he would not resign in the face of criticism about his agency's response to the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting.

"Of course I won't resign," Israel said when pressed on the issue by CNN anchor Jake Tapper on "State of the Union."

Israel also said he was "disgusted" an armed school resource officer did not enter the school as shots rang out and vowed to investigate any other allegation of inaction.

"I was disgusted. I was just demoralized with the performance of former deputy (Scot) Peterson," Israel said Sunday.

RELATED: Read the full transcript of the interview with Sheriff Israel

Read More